This hilarious Home Run Derby robbery was straight out of Zack Hample's playbook

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby may not have had the star power, but it was an incredible, entertaining event. On Monday, the final round featured Seattle Mariners catcher and AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh and Tampa Bay Rays young star Junior Caminero.

Raleigh had 18 home runs in the finals, Caminero stepped up to the plate with a chance to win the Derby. During the final round, Caminero hit a shallow flyball to left field of Truist Park. As the ball was about to go over the wall, a young fan standing in the outfield leaped in the air and stole the home run away from Caminero!

A ROBBED HR IN THE DERBY pic.twitter.com/OQK7mqyVZL — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) July 15, 2025

Luckily for Caminero, the judges allowed for that to count as a home run. So there wasn't much controversy there. But still, it gave Rays fans a scare if that would have potentially cost the third baseman the win.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Young fan steals home run from Junior Caminero in Home Run Derby

Again, luckily, the home run counted. And suddenly, Zack Hample might have competition as a home run hawk in the stands of baseball games.

Unfortunately, even with the home run counting, Caminero fell three home runs short of tying Raleigh. With that, Raleigh adds an accolade to his impressive 2025 resume and walks into the All-Star Game on Tuesday as the Derby champ.

Caminero shocked fans in the Derby after he was able to advance to the semifinals after hitting 21 home runs, which was tied with Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates for the most hit in the first round. Then in the semifinals, Caminero didn't have to do much to secure his spot in the finals, as he hit eight home runs, which surpassed Minnesota Twins' outfielder Byron Buxton's seven, with relative ease. If Caminero had won, he would have been the youngest Home Run Derby winner at 22 years old.

Even though he didn't win, Caminero will be a name fans follow through the second half of the season due to his performance. Luckily, he didn't lose the Derby in controversial fashion.