This Orioles-Astros trade would solve Baltimore's infield emergency

The Baltimore Orioles are back. Right? Pete Alonso, Ryan Helsley and Shane Baz bring a pleasant combination of proven production and upside to what was already one of the most talented young cores in MLB. Baltimore's wayward 2025 campaign felt like a bad dream. This team was winning 100 games not that long ago. And yet... doubts are already beginning to resurface.

Nothing can derail good vibes quite like the injury bug, and Baltimore has caught it. Both Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg are now slated to miss significant time early in the year — Holliday with a broken hamate bone in his hand, Westburg with a torn UCL. That could lead the O's to take desperate measures, with the Houston Astros a prime trade partner.

This Orioles-Astros trade sends Isaac Paredes to Baltimore

The Orioles receive a two-time All-Star with a couple years of cheap club control in Isaac Paredes. He fills an immediate need and should elevate what already projects (with enough positive regression) to be one of the more potent lineups in the American League, especially if Gunnar Henderson meets expectations and returns to MVP contention.

As Houston, it's a chance to assuage outfield depth concerns with an MLB-ready right fielder (with a bit of positional flexibility) in Jeremiah Jackson and a top-five O's prospect in Enrique Bradfield Jr., who can command centerfield sooner than later.

Why the Astros do this trade

Jeremiah Jackson, Baltimore Orioles | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Houston simply does not have room for Isaac Paredes right now. He's a natural third baseman, but his position in blocked by Carlos Correa. He could slide to second, in theory, but Jose Altuve is there. Altuve tried to switch to left field last season and it was disastrous. What about first base? That's where Christian Walker is making $20 million a year. Designated hitter? Well, Yordan Álvarez in left field is somehow worse than Altuve.

The Astros made the Correa trade last summer in a moment of need, as a reaction to injuries. But now that the roster is healthy, they're backed into a corner. Paredes was excellent in 2025, hitting .254 with 20 home runs and an .809 OPS in 102 games. Despite his obvious talent, however, there simply is not room for him in the everyday lineup. Depth is a good thing, but deploying your All-Star third baseman situationally is a poor use of resources.

The Astros' outfield, meanwhile, did not have a single bat produce over .700 OPS last season. Jeremiah Jackson was a surprise breakout in Baltimore, and while some of his production felt unsustainable, 48 games of .276 hitting with five home runs and 21 RBI is nothing to scoff at. He also has an excellent arm in right field, with the flexibility to occupy either corner or a couple infield spots, potentially.

Jackson probably joins Houston's MLB roster on day one. Enrique Bradfield, Baltimore's No. 4 prospect, climbed all the way from High-A to Triple-A last season. The 24-year-old's bat still needs fine-tuning (.512 OPS in 15 games with Triple-A Norfolk) but he's an elite speedster, racking up 36 stolen bases in 76 Minor League games (and 74 stolen bases in 102 games the season prior, across High-A and Double-A). He also profiles as a future Gold Glove contender out in center, which should offset concerns about his hit tool.

As Houston looks for potential avenues to shake up its outfield (which could involve trading Jake Meyers), adding Bradfield's all-world glove to the mix could prove extremely valuable in the very near future.

Why the Orioles do this trade

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This is a simple calculus for Baltimore. Paredes is a distressed asset despite being a 27-year-old (recent) All-Star. The Astros are scrambling to balance out their depth chart and this is a prime opportunity to strike at a position of need. Paredes immediately slots into the middle of the lineup, with Baltimore's Opening Day spread potentially looking something like this:

Order Name Position 1 Gunnar Henderson SS 2 Pete Alonso 1B 3 Samuel Basallo DH 4 Isaac Paredes 3B 5 Adley Rutschman C 6 Taylor Ward LF 7 Colton Cowser CF 8 Blaze Alexander 2B 9 Dylan Beavers RF

There are several as of yet undetermined factors with this Orioles lineup. How do former top prospects like Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo look this spring. Can either force his way into the conversation? Mayo probably gets the nod without a Paredes trade, but his own path is blocked (even more than it was pre-Westburg and Holliday injuries) in this hypothetical.

So, there is an element of risk here. It's fair to wonder if Baltimore should really shell out assets to acquire Paredes with their current wealth of infield talent. Holliday and Westburg will both rejoin the lineup eventually. Like in Houston, trading for an immediate stopgap can leave you with more difficult decisions down the road.

Those decisions don't necessarily need to be viewed in a negative light, though. Coby Mayo, Jordan Westburg, Blaze Alexander, Ryan Mountcastle — all these dudes can return value in a trade, and Baltimore has the sort of asset stockpile needed to engineer a proper blockbuster. The depth of the O's pipeline has been their strength for a while now. Paredes does complicate a few short- and long-term timelines, but he's a potential 100-RBI bat who can substantially elevate Baltimore's competitive ceiling. And this O's team clearly wants to win.