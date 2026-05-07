This Red Sox-Astros trade for Yordan Alvarez would give Boston's offense some rocket fuel

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros share the same plight in that their 2026 seasons have been massive stumbles out of the gate. Incidentally, one-third of Houston's wins this season have come against Boston as of Thursday. However, it does feel as if the two sides are heading in opposite directions this year and beyond. And that could potentially pave the way for a blockbuster trade that would land Yordan Alvarez on the Red Sox.

Alvarez is back healthy and has been an MVP-level hitter to start the season for the Astros, slashing .319/.423/.638/1.061 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, 27 RBI and 22 walks compared to just 21 strikeouts. It's fair to call him one of the best hitters in the sport. But with just 2.5 years remaining on an affordable contract, even for a DH, he may no longer fit Houston's timeline. He could, however, fit the Red Sox' — and they have the return package that could entice the Astros with what it'd mean for their future.

What a Red Sox-Astros trade package for Yordan Alvarez would look like

Put simply, there's no world in which Alvarez comes cheap, to the Red Sox or otherwise. At just 28 years old with 2.5 years reamining on a contract that pays him $26.8 million per season, that's a steal, even for a DH-only. Again, it's hard to overstate how dominant of a hitter that Alvarez has been for Houston, even amid the team's recent downtrun, when healthy.

For Boston, I think the deal absolutely has to start with Jarren Duran, who has 2.5 years of control himself remaining, and one of their top prospects. Franklin Arias, a Top 25 prospect in the sport according to MLB Pipeline and in the midst of an absolute tear at Double-A Portland this year, also makes sense. I threw Marcus Phillips, the team's second-round pick in the 2025 draft, in the mix as well, but the real goal there would be to get some young arms into the mix for the Astros.

Maybe the Red Sox could even look to further replenish the Houston farm system — and maybe the Astros would prefer that as well — and take two lesser but still quality pitching prospects like Tyler Uberstine and Eduardo Rivera to improve the overall depth in the organization instead of just one higher-end player like Phillips.

In either case, though, there are plenty of ways for these two sides in particular to get a deal like this across the finish line — even including subbing out Arias for someone like 2025 first-rounder Kyson Witherspoon.

Why the Red Sox would jump to make this trade

Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For the Red Sox, pursuing a Yordan Alvarez trade should be a no-brainer proposition for all of the avenues that it creates for Boston, and the potential for this type of trade to be the spark that straps a jetpack to this team's back and puts them back in playoff contention.

The obvious place to start is swapping Alvarez for Jarren Duran in this lineup and what that could afford this offense. Duran has started to show some signs of life, but he's still sporting an OPS of just .581 on the season. Alvarez would represent a massive offensive upswing in production while still maintaining the same level of club control, albeit a more expensive one.

Beyond that, however, the Red Sox have enough young depth at shortstop and the infield with someone like Arias behind Marcelo Mayer and, for now, Caleb Durbin before you even mention the likes of Mikey Romero, Henry Godbout, Dorian Soto and others scattered throughout the system. Arias has looked fantastic, but he might be more valuable as a trade asset than as a future Red Sox infielder, where things currently stand.

The same is true for someone like Marcus Phillips. He's looked good in High-A to start the season, but not as dominant as someone like Anthony Eyanson (who I'm close to calling untouchable alongside Payton Tolle and Connelly Early right now) and with less upside than a Kyson Witherspoon as well. Breslow has invested heavily in pitching, and dealing from that depth would make sense.

Now, the one complicating factor would be Masataka Yoshida, as Alvarez for Duran wouldn't solve the outfield logjam. However, if the Red Sox were to make an aggressive move such as this, I would suspect that they would also look to trade or DFA Yoshida, and the former may be more of a possibility after a strong start to the season from Masa in limited action.

In any case, though, it feels as if the Red Sox are inching toward clicking as a unit after a disastrous start to the season, and a massive trade such as this would make immense sense to jumpstart that and put the offense in a more sustainable position.

Why the Astros should be inclined to trade Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the Astros look like a team that, outside of Alvarez, really doesn't have many paths forward. Core guys like Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve are showing their age, the rotation is less than stellar with few surefire answers for the future, Jeremy Peña's future in Houston is in question, and it certainly feels like they need to shuffle assets to try and better set up the organization moving forward. Alvarez is their most valuable asset to do just that.

Duran would make sense in a young outfield and as a potential extension candidate. Despite his early-season struggles in 2026, the speed demon accrued 10.7 fWAR over the past two seasons and is still only 29 years old. He could give the Astros a player who could still help them compete in the immediate while also being a player who has the opportunity to fit the future as well, which makes perfect sense for Houston's current situation.

In terms of the prospects, someone like Franklin Arias — who, to be more specific with his hot start to the year in Double-A at just 20 years old, has a 1.130 OPS with eight home runs and five doubles already this season while playing plus defense — could be their long-term replacement for Peña and even a new core piece for the infield moving forward as that group ages.

It's a similar story with the pitching, whether you're talking Phillips or a combination of other pitching prospects. The Astros need some more bankable (or even hopeful) commodities when it comes to the future of the pitching staff, and the Red Sox have the depth to give them a large assortment of arms to choose from to get this deal done.

The Astros can officially set up their future better and turning the page from a chapter that is quite clearly coming to a close by getting an absolute haul for Alvarez at this current juncture.

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