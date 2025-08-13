This sneaky Red Sox pickup could quietly help Boston win the AL East

Against all odds, the Boston Red Sox have been one of MLB's best teams since trading Rafael Devers away, and currently sit just 4.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East as a result. While the team has been clicking mostly on all cylinders, there's still one position that needs improvement — first base.

The Red Sox hoped they had first base covered with Triston Casas entering the year, but Casas struggled and has been sidelined since early May with a season-ending injury. Abraham Toro has had some good moments at that position, and Romy Gonzalez excels when he plays, but Toro has cooled down significantly lately, and Gonzalez only really plays against left-handed pitchers.

Acquiring an upgrade at first base would be ideal, but doing so is easier said than done with the trade deadline passed. While trades can't be completed, waiver claims are still legal this time of year. In recent years, we've seen teams out of contention place veterans onto waivers in an effort to clear playing time for younger players and also clear some money off the books. The Washington Nationals could conceivably do this with Josh Bell, and if they do, the Red Sox should be all over it.

Josh Bell could be answer to Red Sox first base woes

At first glance, Bell doesn't look like much of an upgrade. He's slashing .236/.332/.404 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI. While his 108 OPS+ is a bit above-average, Bell's below-average speed and subpar glove makes for a mediocre player at best. However, with how Bell has been swinging the bat lately, Bell could be the answer Red Sox fans have been looking for.

The 32-year-old got off to a brutal start and struggled through the first three months of the season, but since the start of July, he's slashed .333/.445/.525 in 30 games. Bell's 176 WRC+ is good for eighth in the majors in that span, and leads all Red Sox players.

No, Bell is not the eighth-best hitter in baseball, and he has a tendency to be streaky, but when he's going well at the plate, he's a legitimate threat, which is something this Red Sox team desperately needs. He's a major upgrade over Toro, and wouldn't cost the Red Sox anything other than money down the stretch.

There's no guarantee that the Nationals will make him available or that Bell will even fall to Boston's place in the waiver order, but if they have the chance to claim him, Craig Breslow shouldn't hesitate. Adding a substantial upgrade could help give the red-hot Red Sox the jolt they need to pass the Blue Jays and win the division.