This sneaky Tigers pickup could quietly change the MLB playoff picture

A questionable approach to the 2025 MLB trade deadline has aged well for Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris thus far. However, his clear focus on bolstering the pitching staff last month has left his roster with two lingering concerns: outfield depth and offensive consistency (or lack thereof). The absences of Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling further exasperate said problems, though fortunately for the Tigers, it's now waiver-wire season.

Detroit can prey on the bottom-feeders of the league looking to shed payroll. They can claim a veteran that could not only fill in for Meadows and Vierling but also contribute to their postseason run. They have until Aug. 31 to make it happen, with Tommy Pham of the Pittsburgh Pirates sticking out as a logical and viable target.

Tigers can't let Tommy Pham pass them by if Pirates waive veteran OF

Pham, 37, is slashing .263/.335/.373 with six home runs, 36 RBI and a .709 OPS across 300 at-bats with the Pirates this year. He's made headlines for his hot-headed ways lately but has backed it up on the diamond. Nevertheless, his value as an experienced, professional hitter with good plate discipline and who's also a capable defender should appeal to the Tigers.

The Tigers have the third-highest strikeout rate in the league (24.3 percent) and rank 15th in runs scored (150) since early July, per FanGraphs. Detroit's pitching staff is strong and can be a difference-maker in October. Nevertheless, they won't reach their championship ceiling if the lineup can't hold up its end of the bargain.

Pirates have little incentive to hang onto Tommy Pham

Sitting in last place in the National League Central and well below .500, the 2026 Draft lottery should be Pittsburgh's top focus. Pham is conducive to winning, not tanking. Moreover, he's slated for unrestricted free agency this offseason and presumably not in the front office's plans; why hold onto him?

Moreover, as notoriously frugal Pirates owner Bob Nutting is no doubt aware of, Pham is close to some pretty lucrative performance-based incentives. The 12th-year journeyman is currently at 340 plate appearances and nets $125,000 per milestone for reaching 475 and 525, respectively. Paying more for someone who's already costing you in the long run sounds like bad business.