I see what you are doing, Chicago White Sox. It has been a frustratingly painful last few years for the great people of Chicago down on the south side. As it turns out, maybe Tony La Russa was not the problem? Of course, the problem always has been and always will be Jerry Reinsdorf for as long as he owns the team. Regardless, I may not be able to stomach this big whiff from Chris Getz this year.

With the 2025 MLB trade deadline coming down to the wire, it seems increasingly unlikely that the White Sox will be able to part ways with their frustrating outfielder Luis Robert Jr. The once-promising prospect out of Cuba seems to have hit a brick wall at the plate in recent years with Chicago. Defensively, he can get under any baseball, so the upside of trading him on an expiring was all there.

With Chicago kind of sort of starting to play some halfway decent baseball on occasion, it serves them to acquire any number of prospects for a team that could use Robert's glove in the outfield and his streaky bat at the plate. He is not expected to be part of this team once his contract is up at the end of the season. Chicago had such a long runway to deal Robert, and it appears Getz is blowing it...

MLB insider Mark Feinsand mentioned that the White Sox have gotten nibbles on Robert but no bites.

Although the White Sox have spoken with a number of teams about Luis Robert Jr., sources say it's more likely he stays with Chicago through the Trade Deadline. The White Sox would likely pick up his $20M option for 2026 and hope for more of what they've seen over the past month. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2025

We have until 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31 for anyone and everyone to make a deal this season.

Chris Getz's failure to get Luis Robert Jr. traded may cost him his job

Look. When it comes to dysfunctional organizations like the White Sox or the Pittsburgh Pirates, who is to say that questionable ownership may part ways with an ineffective general manager? There is so much confusion going on organizationally with both teams. I can never remember who the White Sox's manager is at any given point in time. Pittsburgh fired Derek Shelton weeks into this season.

The team out there that had been tied most closely to Robert at times was the San Diego Padres. Nobody likes to make a trade, good, bad or downright ugly, quite like their general manager A.J. Preller. They need something, anything to help their cause in left field ahead of a probable playoff push. It should be shooting fish in a barrel when it comes to Getz striking a deal, but here we are...

Ultimately, expectations were always going to be low with a team like the White Sox for this season. Even if they end up in the cellar of the AL Central once again, you would have to be really bad at your job to get fired with this core. That being said, the one player Getz should have prioritized trading is Robert. The fact that we are heading into the 11th hour and him still likely to be on the team is awful.

Reinsdorf may end up keeping Getz anyway, but losing Robert for nothing is just bad business...