This Yankees trade package would revive Nico Hoerner talks with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs probably shouldn't trade Nico Hoerner, who is a gold glove winning second baseman who can also play shortstop and third. Hoerner is one of the best defensive infielders in the sport, and had a 114 OPS+ in 2025. By no means is Hoerner the next Aaron Judge at the dish, but there are plenty of teams that could use his services, including Judge's New York Yankees.

The Yankees need infield help. Acquiring Hoerner would do that, though it'd require a tough conversation with either Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Hoerner. Chisholm could move to third base – a position he injured his shoulder at just last season – or Hoerner could play shortstop for the first time in years. It's not an ideal fit defensively, but one that speaks to just how adaptable Hoerner can be.

Why would the Yankees trade for Nico Hoerner?

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) works out during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees infield defense isn't as questionable as it was around this time last season, but it could still use an upgrade. Hoerner is also a capable contact bat against right-handed pitchers. Considering how lefty-heavy the Yankees lineup is, Hoerner would be a welcomed addition, as Joel Sherman outlines.

"An ideal candidate for the Yankees would be Nico Hoerner. The Cubs were open to moving him at points during this offseason, especially after the signing of Alex Bregman that could allow Matt Shaw to shift to second base. Among his many assets, Hoerner is an elite defensive second baseman, an outstanding baserunner and someone who hit .369 vs. lefties last year with just a 5.4 strikeout percentage. But he is due $12 million for 2026 before becoming a free agent, and the Cubs would have to get a strong return to consider dealing him," Sherman wrote in The New York Post.

Now, one element that hasn't been discussed just yet is how much the Yankees would be willing to give up for Hoerner, who is entering the final year of his contract. Brian Cashman really hates trading prospect capital, especially when the player he's acquiring isn't a controllable asset. That's why the trade package for Hoerner is so important.

A Yankees trade package for Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner

With Caleb Durbin headed to the Boston Red Sox, the Cubs have one less suitor for Hoerner. This, in theory, should bring the price tag down some. The Yankees will not want to part with any of their top-100 prospects for a player who could leave in free agency, and this trade allows them to do just that. The Yankees are also an ideal trade partner for the Cubs due to their system depth at starting pitcher.

Would the Cubs make this trade?

The Cubs sound – at least from the outside looking in – like they want to get the most for Hoerner while they still can. Chicago values Matt Shaw as their future at second base, and they acquired Alex Bregman in free agency for a reason. Where does that leave Hoerner? What Chicago is lacking beyond Cade Horton is system depth at starting pitcher. This trade gives them two, including Lalane, who is closing in on top-100 prospect status himself. Carr is easily-overlooked considering the rest of the firepower in the Yankees system, but he projects as a rotation regular when all is said and done.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Yankees make this trade?

I'm done trying to predict what's on Brian Cashman's mind. Could the Yankees use Hoerner? Absolutely. Will they want to trade from a position of strength to make that deal? Sure! But when push comes to shove, Cashman values controllable starters and farm system depth more than most pundits realize. And adding Hoerner isn't a necessity, at least not yet. If the Yankees really need to add another infielder, they can do so anytime before the trade deadline, and potentially for less prospect capital.

Verdict: Not just yet