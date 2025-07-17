Three aggressive Mariners trade targets that would make fans happy

The Seattle Mariners enter the second half of the season with a postseason appearance on their mind. With the MLB trade deadline exactly two weeks from today, Mariners fans are hoping that Seattle makes moves that put them in the best position to make it back to October for the first time since 2022.

The Mariners currently stand with a 51-45 record coming out of the All-Star break, 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays for the final American League Wild Card spot. The AL West division title also isn't fully out of grasp for the Mariners: Seattle is five games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the division, and this weekend's home series with Houston will set the tone for the second half of the season.

With the division still up for grabs and the AL Wild Card race so tight, it'll be interesting to see what approach the Mariners take at the MLB trade deadline. According the ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's shaping up to be an aggressive one.

Jeff Passan on Seattle’s approach at the trade deadline:



“I think the Mariners are going to be aggressive. And I think they should be: You don’t take years like this from superstars and waste them. And I think the Mariners front office knows that.”



(@SeattleSports… pic.twitter.com/cTuyQfDlwv — SleeperMariners (@SleeperMariners) July 17, 2025

That's music to the ears of a fan base that has been dying for Jerry DiPoto to finally push his chips into the middle with this core. What moves should he make to try and push Seattle toward their first division title since 2001? Here are three great fits.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

1. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

What better way to be aggressive at the trade deadline than to bring back a former fan favorite in All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Suarez played for the Mariners from 2022 to 2023, and he's had an impressive season with the Diamondbacks this year, sitting on 78 RBI and 31 home runs with an .889 OPS.

The addition of Suarez to the Mariners would provide a spark to Seattle's lineup and infield. The Mariners' current starting third baseman is Ben Williamson, who has struggled to find his footing with just one home run and 18 RBI this season.

With the Diamondbacks at 47-50 and 11 games out of a playoff spot, selling at the deadline is the best option for Arizona moving forward, and they are likely to trade Suarez given he'll be a free agent at the end of the year. Plus, Arizona reportedly wants young pitching in return, something the Mariners have in spades.

2. Josh Naylor, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Speaking of which: The Mariners are also considering trading for another Diamondbacks infielder, as interest in acquiring Arizona first baseman Josh Naylor has picked up as the trade deadline approaches. After five seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, Naylor has had a significant impact in his one season in the desert, with 11 homers and an .817 OPS so far this year.

Naylor, like Suarez, would be a valuable addition to Seattle's infield. While it's highly unlikely that the Mariners land both Suarez and Naylor in a trade, the addition of one of them would contribute to Seattle's efforts to clinch a playoff spot.

The Mariners current starter at first base is Luke Raley, who Seattle has moved to the position from right field. Donovan Solano is another option at first base for the Mariners, though neither move the needle all that much.

3. Griffin Jax, RP, Minnesota Twins

Several teams have expressed their interest in trading for relief pitcher Griffin Jax from the Minnesota Twins. Jax has recorded 66 strikeouts and a 3.92 ERA this season for a struggling Twins team that has a 47-49 record and an uphill climb toward a playoff spot.

Jax would thrive in a new environment and on a team that is in the postseason hunt. The addition of Jax would improve Seattle's bullpen, which is crucial for them to get consistency in front of All-Star closer Andres Munoz in the second half of the season, especially in the final stretch in September.

If the Mariners were to trade for Jax, he'd be joining a bullpen that features Matt Brash, Collin Snider, Gabe Speier, Trent Thornton, and Carlos Vargas.