Tigers-Athletics start time: Rain delay updates from Comerica Park

The Athletics and Detroit Tigers were supposed to get going on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET from Comerica Park. Inclement weather got in the way of that plan.

A weather delay was called just under an hour before the scheduled first pitch.

According to Accuweather, Detroit is in an "Extreme Heat Warning" until late on Tuesday, but it's not the heat or even rain causing problems. Thunderstorms in the area have put the game on hold.

Tigers-Athletics rain delay updates: New start time announced

Update at 7 p.m. ET: A projected start time has arrived! The Tigers now say the game should begin at 8 p.m. ET. If that time holds, the delay will have been for an hour and 20 minutes. That's not so terrible.

Tonight’s game has an estimated first pitch time of 8pm. https://t.co/CdKnbsHuft — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 24, 2025

Update at 6:40 p.m. ET: The original start time for Tuesday's game has come and gone with no update from Detroit. The wait continues.

Update at 5:45 p.m. ET: The Tigers announced the delay at 5:45 p.m. ET on social media.

Today’s game will begin in a delay due to forecasted inclement weather. Updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/WjFdBRaKxv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 24, 2025

The forecast calls for around 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms through 7 p.m. ET. It will likely come down to what the live radar shows. Once the thunderstorms no longer cause a threat to the safety of players and fans, the game will be able to go on.

Tigers lineup vs. Athletics on Jun. 24

Fans will be eager to see Tuesday's game go ahead. Tarik Skubal will be on the mound to put his 6-0 home record to the test. This season, he has a 2.06 ERA with an overall record of 8-2.

Skubal is an outstanding starter, but no pitcher can rack up wins without some run support. That job falls to the Tigers lineup

1B Colt Keith 2B Gleyber Torres DH Kerry Carpenter LF Riley Greene RF Wencel Perez 3B Zach McKinstry CF Parker Meadows C Dillon Dingler SS Trey Sweeney

Athletics lineup vs. Tigers on Jun. 24

The Athletics come into Comerica with Luis Severino on the mound. He's 2-0 on the road this season with am impressive 0.93 away day ERA. However, his overall record is 2-7 with an ERA of 4.42. His last two outings have bee solid though. He held the Royals to one earned run in 7.2 innings on Jun. 13 and gave up just two earned runs in 5.0 innings to the Astros on Jun. 18.

The A's lineup has the unenviable job of getting through Skubal.