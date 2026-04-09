Tigers' awful start is turning a Tarik Skubal trade from nightmare to reality

Generally speaking, it's good advice for every MLB fan to try their hardest not to overreact this time of year — it's been just a couple of weeks, after all, and that's not nearly enough time to draw any sweeping conclusions. But if you're a Detroit Tigers ... well, we might just have to make an exception to the rule.

It's not just that Detroit is in a funk right now, stuck in last place in the AL Central at 4-9 amid a five-game losing streak that, most recently, included a four-game sweep at the hands of the lowlyMinnesota Twins. It's not even an indictment of what this team is capable of; again, it's only 13 games, no matter how badly the lineup has struggled at times.

But no matter how much you want to stay positive, no matter how much you want to wave away small sample sizes, the simple fact is that the Tarik Skubal elephant in the room put the Tigers in desperate need of a fast start. And if this doesn't turn around soon — like, starting tomorrow — it might start the team down a path that ultimately leads to an unthinkable decision at the trade deadline.

Tigers are already digging a hole they might not be able to climb out of

Riley Greene looks up after a pitch, during the Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, the Tigers will probably play better moving forward. Riley Greene won't be hitting below the Mendoza Line forever (he's actually been pretty spectacularly unlucky so far this year), nor will Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize have ERAs above 5, and Colt Keith and Kevin McGonigle are in the midst of crucial breakouts. If I had to pick a team to win the AL Central right now, I'd still take Detroit.

But at the same time, the math is the math. Thursday's thuddingly dispiriting 3-1 loss dropped the Tigers to 4-9 on the season, meaning that Detroit will have to play .543 ball from here on out — in other words, better than their .537 winning percentage from last season — just to make it to 85 wins. And even that won't guarantee anything, not even in this division; if you want to feel truly good about your chances of making the postseason, the pace needs to get even hotter.

It's easy to ignore the standings until May, but losses in April count just as much as losses in August. Detroit has dug itself quite the hole with this start, one that will be a real challenge to climb out of. Which would be discouraging under any circumstances for a team that entered the 2026 season with legitimate World Series aspirations. But in reality, the Tigers don't have until October — they have until July, when Scott Harris will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror and decide just how much he believes in this team.

How bad does Detroit have to be to move Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline?

Skubal against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was easy enough to swat aside any suggestion of trading Skubal this winter. It would've been PR suicide, for starters, and there was simply no way that any team would be willing to meet the Tigers' rightfully sky-high asking price for one year of the two-time defending Cy Young winner's services. He meant far more to Detroit, both spiritually and as the leader of a contending team, than he did to any other front office around the league.

But that calculus changes in a major way come this year's trade deadline. The Tigers won't have the whole year ahead of them, full of possibility. They'll be staring at two more months until Skubal almost certainly leaves for good, and leaves Detroit with nothing to replace his irreplacable production.

It's one thing to dig in your heels in January. It's quite another to do so in July, especially if your team isn't where you thought it would be. At this point, the Tigers can play decent baseball and still find themselves in second or third place in the Central come July, their postseason outlook murky — and their odds of winning multiple playoff series murkier still. And if that comes to pass, will Harris really be willing to go down with the ship? Everything he's shown us about his nature so far says that the answer is no, that he's too pragmatic and model-oriented to risk letting arguably the best pitcher on planet Earth walk when he could fetch a king's ransom in return.

The Tigers needed to leave no doubt, to announce themselves as a team unequivocally good enough to make holding on to Skubal come hell or high water a worthy proposition. Instead they've done the opposite, and while there's still plenty of time for Detroit to start stacking wins and render all this hand-wringing moot, it seems much more likely that the reality will be somewhere in a shade of gray. If it is, it'll leave Harris with the hardest decision of his career, one that Tigers fans probably won't like the result of.