Tigers fans should see right through ESPN's disrespectful Tarik Skubal takes

The Detroit Tigers were rewarded for their high level of play by having their game on Sunday flexed to Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, and Tarik Skubal, for the second time this season, dominated on he national stage. Unfortunately, the story to come from that game wasn't the Tigers being the first team in the league to 60 wins or how well Skubal pitched. Instead, it was on the subject of Skubal's future.

ESPN’s Buster Olney says the Dodgers will be competing heavily for Tarik Skubal if he hits free agency after the 2026 season:



“Tarik Skubal is set to land $400 million after the 2026 season. The question is whether it will come from the Yankees, Dodgers or Mets.” pic.twitter.com/sVVnAwGA2L — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 21, 2025

In the middle of Skubal's latest masterclass, ESPN's Buster Olney decided to look ahead to next offseason when the southpaw is set to hit free agency. He made it clear that Skubal will sign a deal worth at least $400 million with one of the sport's three biggest market teams: the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or New York Mets.

Apparently, the other 27 teams, including the Tigers, stand no chance. But Tigers fans should not take this "report" seriously.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Buster Olney blatantly disrespects Tigers with Tarik Skubal report

Following their win on Sunday, the Tigers became the first team to 60 wins this season and have the best record in baseball. They're undoubtedly World Series contenders, if they aren't the favorites to win it all right now. The first question I must ask is why are we even thinking about Skubal's future? He won't be a free agent until after next season, and, again, the Tigers are a great team right now!

Why can't Olney just let Tigers fans focus on the present? Skubal is not available right now, and won't be available anytime soon. It's nothing short of disrespectful to be focusing on the national media's dream of arguably the best pitcher in the game leaving arguably the best team in the league for a big-market club.

And the worst part about this is nothing about what Olney had to say feels true.

Tigers shouldn't be dismissed from Tarik Skubal sweepstakes

Will Skubal be expensive? Absolutely. He might cost the $400 million Olney believes he will, if he can stay healthy while still performing at this absurdly elite level over the next year-plus. Why can't the Tigers pay him, though?

But Buster Olney says the only the big 3 can afford Skubal.



We’re going to spend $60M a year trying catch lightning in a bottle to replace him… https://t.co/CL6WB5GMbV — Jed 🇬🇧 (@TigersJUK) July 21, 2025

Detroit is spending over $50 million on Jack Flaherty, Kenta Maeda, and Alex Cobb this season. That trio has combined to make 27 appearances this season, and Cobb has yet to throw a single pitch for Detroit. Skubal won't cost close to $50 million in any season of his massive future deal, so why, when those players will be off the books and Detroit isn't paying much of anybody long-term, can't the Tigers just pay their star lefty? It's not as if they've never been willing to spend, and their team is set to compete now and in the future.

The Tigers don't play in the New York or Los Angeles market, but that doesn't mean they can't spend any money. They can, and presumably will, make every effort possible to keep Skubal around long-term.

Tarik Skubal will have more than three potential suitors

Olney, somewhat understandably, believes that Skubal is going to sign with one of the three richest teams in the sport, but a bit of critical thinking would suggest that it's far from a slam dunk for that to be the outcome.

The Yankees have Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon all locked in on extremely expensive deals through the 2028 campaign. The Yankees can sign Skubal, but considering Hal Steinbrenner's reluctance to spend like George, I wouldn't count on it.

The Dodgers have Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto all making high-end money through at least the 2027 campaign on the starting pitching front, and have a ton of money invested in their offense as well. Sure, they can defer money, but even they will have limitations, right?

As for the Mets, they haven't invested as much in their starting pitching, but that's by design. They've had several chances to add frontline arms for nothing more than money, but outside of their failed Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit, they've shied away from handing out long-term deals to starters in recent years. It's unlikely David Stearns will suddenly change his philosophy, even for a pitcher as good as Skubal.

Of course, one of these teams can sign him, and all three will likely show some level of interest, but it shouldn't be seen as a guarantee that Skubal will not end up with one of the other 27 clubs. Other teams have money to spend and deserve recognition when the time comes. Now, of course, is not that time.