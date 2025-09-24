Tigers-Guardians start time: Rain delay updates from Progressive Field

Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians was supposed to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. The weather had other plans.

A rain delay was called about 40 minutes before the original start time, leaving players and fans waiting.

MLB.com's Tim Stebbins reported the delay at 5:55 p.m. ET. No new start time was indicated.

Tigers-Guardians rain delay updates: No new start time indicated

6:05 p.m. ET: The weather in Cleveland is expected to stay rainy through 7 p.m., that's according to Accuweather. There is a 78 percent chance of precipitation that will become a 51 percent chance by 8 p.m. However, 8 p.m. also brings with it the threat of thunderstorms. By 9 p.m. ET, there will still be a 47 percent chance of rain.

Obviously, getting the game started will depend on the severity of the weather. The Tigers and Guardians can play through some light rain. However, lightning in the area could push the delay out even further.

Cleveland has won 11 of the last 12 games, including Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Detroit. The series will continue through Thursday before a final regular-season series vs. the Rangers.

The Tigers have lost 10 of their last 11. They'll look to end their freefall in this series before heading to Boston to close out the regular season.

Guardians expected lineup vs. Tigers

The Guardians intend to send Tanner Bibbee out for the start, assuming this one gets going. He's had a run of strong starts, giving up three total earned runs in his last three outings. In Detroit on Sept. 18, he went six innings with four hits and out earned run allowed. He struck out eight.

LF Steven Kwan DH George Valera 3B Jose Ramirez 1B Kyle Manzardo C Bo Naylor SS Gabriel Arias CF Daniel Schneemann RF CJ Kayfus 2B Brayan Rocchio

Tigers expected lineup vs. Guardians

The Tigers will have Jack Flaherty toeing the rubber. He went five innings, allowing just one earned run in his most recent appearance. That was on Sept. 17 against the Guardians. However, Cleveland came out on top in that game.