Tigers are hours away from blowing one of their Eugenio Suárez trade advantages

The MLB's July 31 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez remains the crown jewel of the market. Demand for his services is high; several contenders eyeing third base help and an injection of power are interested. Among the suitors in the mix are the Detroit Tigers, who are hosting him in their backyard on Wednesday.

Call it a coincidence or whatever you want. Regardless, Suárez and the Diamondbacks are facing the Tigers at Comerica Park on the eve of the cutoff point to strike a deal. Detroit's president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, should use this opportunity to ensure the veteran slugger doesn't leave Motown, but time is of the essence.

Tigers can't let Eugenio Suárez leave Detroit after series finale vs. Diamondbacks

Detroit is reportedly one of four clubs in the race for Suárez that's "beginning to shape up," according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are the "primary teams" in the mix for the 34-year-old. However, Harris and Co. have a unique advantage with the Diamondbacks in town as they wrap up a three-game series.

Harris should be working diligently to reach an agreement with Arizona's general manager Mike Hazen during the mentioned Diamondbacks-Tigers clash. If not, Detroit risks watching Suárez land elsewhere, which is a dangerous game to play with other bidders aggressively pursuing him. The American League Central leaders must capitalize on this prime chance to make a splash move that could propel their World Series push.

Nearly two decades ago, in 2008, Suárez notably entered the Majors with the Tigers. They inked him out of Venezuela for a $10,000 bonus during the international signing period that year. He made his debut with the franchise in 2014, appearing in only 85 contests before they rerouted him to the Cincinnati Reds.

Not long ago, Suárez said the idea of "[finishing] where everything started" in Detroit would be "cool." He clearly sounds open to the idea of reuniting with the Tigers for a full-circle moment and is already in the Motor City. Why let him leave if you're Harris?

Entering the finale in Detroit, Suárez is batting .248/.321./.577 with 36 home runs, a league-leading 87 RBIs and a stellar .898 OPS across 383 at-bats. He's an ideal addition for a Tigers squad looking to bolster its lineup ahead of the postseason.