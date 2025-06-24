Tigers link to Alex Bregman makes Chris Ilitch look cheaper than usual

The Detroit Tigers could finally get Alex Bregman after all. If the Boston Red Sox make Bregman available at the trade deadline, the Tigers could finally get the third baseman they heavily pursued this offseason. And they could get him for a much cheaper price than what they were offering him this past winter.

Despite being offered more money over more years, Bregman spurned the Tigers for Boston over the offseason. But with the Red Sox going through a 2025 season that's already had more ups and downs than a roller coaster, the team could look to pivot toward the future around Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell — and look to get something in return for Bregman before he opts out of his deal in a few months. Mayer has been playing third base in Bregman’s absence. While he said he’s open to moving positions if necessary, trading Bregman would clear up the logjam.

Chris Ilitch is known for being a big spender, but he could have the cheaper option with Bregman. Bregman has been swinging a hot bat this season so it would be in Detroit’s best interest to add him if they hope to return to the AL Division Series and go on a deeper run in 2025.

The Detroit Tigers can’t balk at a second chance to get Alex Bregman

Matt Vierling's injury-plagued season has turned the hot corner into a black hole for Detroit. Their best bet is probably waiting it out; they're still atop the AL Central division, so it’s not like they have to get greedy. But if Vierling’s injury lingers and Bregman’s quad injury clears up before the deadline, it might be worth exploring again.

Bregman is slashing .299/.385/.553 this season. He’s missed the last month with his injury, but if he comes back in time, it should be the Tigers' priority. They wanted him at the beginning of the season for a reason. That shouldn’t change, and the way he’s swinging the bat should be proof he’s still worth it.

The good thing too is he has opt outs in his contract this offseason and the next, so it could be a good financial move – assuming he doesn’t take his player option – that would still leave the team with the capital to sign Tarik Skubal.

Boston Red Sox have no reason to retain Alex Bregman if he’s healthy at the trade deadline

The Red Sox already offloaded one slugging veteran this month, and they should make it two within a month by the time the trade deadline approaches. The club was .500 when they traded a disgruntled Rafael Devers to the NL West essentially overnight. With Mayer on the MLB squad now and playing third in the interim, the Red Sox need to consider trading Bregman now.

He has an opt out after this year anyway, so if he wanted to come back to Boston, he could just decline that option and re-negotiate. But the Red Sox are still floating around .500 and still on the outside of the division title race and wild card race.

They benefit more from sending Bregman away, in this case to Detroit, than they do bringing him back.