Tigers-Rays start time: Rain delay updates from Steinbrenner Field

The Detroit Tigers traveled down to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays set to start on Friday, June 20. Unfortunately, the first game of the three-game set that was supposed to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET won't as reports out of Tampa say that the game will start in a rain delay with inclement weather in the area.

Though it might not be one of the marquee series of the weekend, the Tigers-Rays series could be one of the best throughout MLB as we truly kick off summer on the calendar. Detroit has been stellar en route to taking a commanding lead in the AL Central and, after an inauspicious start, Tampa Bay has started to find its footing as it always seems to do. So it's unfortunate that a rain delay is going to keep that from us, at least for a little longer than expected.

Game alert: Tigers-Rays will be delayed due to inclement weather Friday. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 20, 2025

So when will fans be able to tune into this series? Let's take a look at the latest updates, the weather forecast and everything fans need to know in order to battle the rain delay and watch some terrific baseball on Friday.

When will Tigers-Rays start after a rain delay?

Mark Topkin is reporting that the Tigers-Rays matchup on Friday will start "around" 7:55 p.m. ET as the weather is supposedly going to be cleared out by then and ready for baseball.

First pitch for #Rays-#Tigers will be at around 7:55 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 20, 2025

With that said, things could change. The forecast at Steinbrenner Field is leaving quite a bit to be desired with some storm systems still in the area until around 9 p.m. ET, so that start time and the game being played without interruption are tentative concepts at this time. Moreover, even when the electricity that initially caused the rain delay clears out of the area, there is still supposed to be rain in the area throughout the night in Tampa.

We will continue to keep you updated with any further delays, restart times and anything more. However, it looks like we're going to play ball at 7:55 p.m. ET for now.

Tampa weather forecast for Tigers-Rays on Friday, June 20

The current issue with the weather in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field is that there are storms and electricity in the area. There is a stronger than 50% of those storms continuing well past 8 p.m. ET, which likely means that the game won't start any time before then.

Thereafter, however, the forecast says that the storms and the lightning in the area should subside. What ultimately brings the postponement into play, though, is the fact that there is still a solid chance of rain throughout the night, with at least a 40% chance of precipitation lasting until 10 p.m. ET, if not beyond. If the rain isn't too heavy, though, and the storms have moved out of the area, there is always the chance that the game will be played.

Rays look to stay hot against Central-dominating Tigers

Jack Flaherty is set to take the mound for the Tigers in Game 1 of the series while Shane Baz will be on the bump for the Rays. Tampa Bay has surged after a middling start and comes into this fantastic series now just 2.5 games back of the reeling New York Yankees in the now-tight AL East race. Furthermore, the Rays have taken over the top spot in the AL Wild Card race, which gives them a nice position to be in at this point in the season.

At the same time, holding onto that position won't be easy. While the Rays have the good fortune of avoiding Tarik Skubal in this series, the Tigers have been proverbial juggernauts this season. Detroit owns the best record in baseball as of June 20 at 48-28 and have lived up to the billing against high-end competiton, not just beating up on a struggling division.

That's what makes this series a must-watch affair, and why fans are chomping at the bit in hopes that this rain delay for Game 1 won't last too long.