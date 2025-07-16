Tigers stars exposed on a national stage with brutal All-Star Game flops

The Detroit Tigers entered the 2025 midseason break with the MLB's best record. Fittingly, they had the most All-Star Game representatives with six. Yet, what was supposed to be a recognition of their strong first-half efforts quickly went sideways at and reached a point of no return.

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene were atop the American League lineup, with utility man Javier Báez in the bottom-third of the order. Reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal got the start. Meanwhile, right-hander Casey Mize and jack-of-all-trades Zach McKinstry were named replacement reserves.

Here they are: the six Tigers players at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.



Zach McKinstry, Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres, Tarik Skubal, Javier Baez, and Casey Mize representing Detroit pic.twitter.com/NswEnH1CZ7 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 15, 2025

Frankly, none of Detroit's All-Star Game participants played well. They all had a rough day at the office in this year's glorified exhibition contest at the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park. McKinstry barely played, making him the best performer of the evening, which speaks to how bad things were.

No one had a worse 2025 MLB All-Star Game showing than the Tigers

Many Tigers fans presumably couldn't wait to tune into the All-Star Game in Atlanta, only to have their bubbles bursted minutes into the event. Torres and Greene each struck out swinging in the top of the first inning before Skubal took the mound the ensuing frame. The southpaw looked far from his dominant self before getting yanked.

Skubal gave up three hits on 19 pitches, one being a two-run double from Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he struck out two batters, including one that was successfully overturned by a challenge, the 28-year-old registered a bloated 18.00 ERA. It was an uncharacteristic outing by who many view as the best hurler in baseball.

Torres, Greene, Báez and McKinstry went a combined 0-for-8 at the plate and struck out thrice collectively. None of them could get anything going before getting subbed out. The AL's offense struggled, so they weren't the only ones who failed to get on base, but that isn't necessarily a better look for Detroit.

Moreover, Mize couldn't even get through an inning in his relief appearance in the bottom of the sixth. He faced three batters, surrendering a solo home run to Diamonbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll. before getting pulled for the Kansas City Royals' Kris Bubic.

To make matters worse, the team with the most All-Stars hasn't won the World Series since the Braves did it in 2021 (h/t NBC Sports' Mike Gavin). So not only did the Tigers not fare well during the festivities in Atlanta, but they also might be set up for postseason disappointment. It's a brutal double whammy for the Detroit faithful.