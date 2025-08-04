Tigers trade deadline move is already turning heads in Detroit

Many Detroit Tigers fans have expressed their disappointment that general manager Scott Harris wasn't as aggressive as they'd hoped he'd be at the MLB trade deadline. Despite acquiring several starting pitchers and relievers, the Tigers missed out on big names like Jhoan Duran, Mason Miller, David Bednar, and Griffin Jax.

The Tigers also let another top trade target, former Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, get dealt to an underrated team in the American League, the Seattle Mariners. It especially stung as just a few days before the MLB trade deadline, Suarez was playing for the Diamondbacks against the Tigers at Comerica Park. It would've been the perfect time for the Tigers to negotiate a trade with Suarez in town.

Despite all of the misses, the Tigers looked to have found one bright spot out of the trade deadline with the addition of former Orioles starting pitcher Charlie Morton.

Charlie Morton's impressive debut for the Tigers

Morton is already turning heads in Detroit after his impressive debut in the Tigers 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball. In his Tigers debut, Morton pitched six innings recording six strikeouts, while giving up four hits and one earned run.

This season, Morton has a 7-9 pitching record with a 5.20 ERA and 107 strikeouts, so for him to get off to such an impressive start for a Tigers team whose goal is to win the American League and the World Series is a positive sign for the team moving forward.

How Morton and other Tigers pitchers can contribute to a postseason run

It's established that Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal is well on his way to capturing a second straight AL Cy Young award. The biggest key for the Tigers in the postseason is having quality performances from their other starting pitchers, including Morton, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Chris Paddack.

The consistency of Morton and Paddack, the two starting pitchers Detroit acquired at the deadline, will now be especially important as the Tigers have lost Reese Olson for the rest of the season with a right shoulder strain.

Flaherty and Mize have both seen their fair share of highs and lows, but continue to show bright spots in their pitching performances.

Consistency in pitching by all four pitchers will go a long way in contributing to the Tigers run at their first World Series title since 1984.