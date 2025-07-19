Tigers' trade deadline pipe dream sounds as likely as pigs flying

At this stage, there’s no reason to believe that the Detroit Tigers won’t be buyers ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Why would a team with an 11-game division lead and the majors’ best winning percentage stand pat? Every team can improve, even the Tigers or Dodgers, and Detroit still plays in an American League featuring the surging Red Sox and the always-difficult Astros.

Speaking of the Red Sox, they also appear like they’ll be buyers. Boston is 11-2 in July and currently owns the AL’s third and final Wild Card spot. More importantly, the Red Sox only trail the Blue Jays by four games in the AL East despite trading All-Star slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants in mid-June.

We won’t rule out any trade between the Red Sox and Tigers this summer. One involving All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, though, sounds incredibly unlikely.

Tell that to The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen, who offhandedly referenced a potential Chapman-Tigers trade on Friday. Stavenhagen cited the Tigers needing relief help, but then asked if Detroit “actually [wants]” Chapman.

Could the Tigers trade for Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman?

Any type of trade featuring Chapman, who has been arguably the league’s best closer, would have been understandable a month ago. Chapman is on a one-year, $10.75 million contract, and the Red Sox appeared headed for yet another losing season.

Aroldis Chapman, K'ing the Side in the 9th.



(1.18 ERA at the All Star Break) pic.twitter.com/uSE7S02deP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 13, 2025

Why, though, would the Red Sox trade Chapman when they have a realistic chance at their first division title since 2018? Chapman owns a sparkling 1.18 ERA and a stellar 58-10 K-BB ratio in 38 innings. The eight-time All-Star has already posted 2.0 bWAR, his highest since 2016, and he’s played a pivotal role in Boston’s midseason comeback.

No one is saying that the Red Sox wouldn’t consider trading at least one regular contributor. Third-year outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida is slightly expendable, and the Red Sox should at least entertain offers for left fielder Jarren Duran if a team is willing to blow up their farm system.

Trading Chapman, though, doesn’t make sense. Rarely do contending teams — and, as of July 19, that’s exactly what the Red Sox are — part ways with elite relievers, especially those with significant playoff experience.

There should be no shortage of relievers available this trade season. Washington’s Kyle Finnegan might come cheap, and a trade involving Athletics closer Mason Miller makes sense given the A’s history of dealing top young players.

If Detroit wants a reliever, it’ll get a reliever. Just don’t expect that reliever to be Chapman, at least not until the offseason.