Tigers trade rumors could leave Detroit coming up empty

While the American League is technically wide open, there is only one team that looks like favorites to win the pennant, and that's the Detroit Tigers. The rebuild finally panned out, as the team made a shocking run all the way to the AL Division Series, where they fell in Game 5 to the Cleveland Guardians. But this year, the Tigers are a dominant force in the league and their division. Entering July 4, the Tigers are 54-34 on the year and hold 12.5 game leads over the Minnesota Twins and the Guardians, who are tied for second place.

Considering how well the team is playing, the Tigers need to make a huge splash at the trade deadline at the end of the month to ensure that they can win the pennant. One area they could address is third base, but it seems like the best option might not be available.

ESPN's David Schoenfield recently published an article on one player each team should trade for or trade away. For the Tigers, Schoenfield says they should trade for Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"There are several contenders in need of an upgrade at third base, including the Cubs and Reds, but the Tigers and Mariners might have the edge in prospect depth to make the deal," writes Schoenfield. "The Tigers will likely make multiple moves -- no doubt, adding a bullpen arm at a minimum -- and while the lineup has shown surprising depth, adding Suarez to hit between lefties Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene feels like the perfect fit while allowing Zach McKinstry to return to his utility role. Suarez would also hedge against some of the possible regression from the likes of McKinstry, Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson, who have performed much better than last season."

While acquiring Suarez would be a home run for the Tigers, it's not a given that he will be made available at the trade deadline.

Even though the Diamondbacks are firmly in fourth place in the NL West, the team expressed no desire to sell at the trade deadline at the end of the month. Rather, they want to buy at the deadline.

Suarez even tried to stop the trade rumors, telling The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that he doesn't want to be dealt, and would rather stay in Arizona.

“I don’t want to leave Arizona,” said Suarez. “Obviously, we know how the business of baseball is. But right now, I feel comfortable. I feel every time we win a game, we’ve got a chance to make the playoffs. Every time we lose, maybe something like that pops in my mind. Which is not good for me. I don’t want to get traded.”

In case you wanted to read the tea leaves further, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman noted (subscription required) that the New York Yankees, who have a desperate need at third base, aren't actively pursuing Suarez. Heyman says that this could be a sign that the Diamondbacks aren't looking to sell.

"That the Yankees haven’t called yet likely owes to a belief the committed D’Backs aren’t especially likely to sell," said Heyman.

Suarez is easily the best third baseman potentially available at the trade deadline. Through 85 games this season, Suarez recorded a .250 batting average, a .318 on-base percentage, a .561 slugging percentage, 27 home runs, 52 runs, 70 RBI, and 78 hits in 312 at-bats.

If Suarez is off the board, the options at third base. Either they could trade for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is batting .277 through 74 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates, or Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies, who doesn't bat well outside of Coors Field.

In that case, the Tigers could be out of the running for a big splash.