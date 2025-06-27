Tigers-Twins start time: Rain delay updates from Comerica Park

Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers was supposed to tee off at 7:20 p.m. ET but inclement weather near Comerica Park will delay the start.

The Tigers announced the delay about an hour before the original start time. No information was immediately available about when they expect to get going.

With any luck, the Tigers and Twins will be able to play on Friday night, just a bit later than expected. In the meantime, we're keeping track of all the updates.

Tigers-Twins rain delay updates: Start time set for 7:30 p.m. ET

This article will be updated as the Tigers provide more information.

Update at 6:50 p.m. ET: It's a quick delay! Just 20 minutes to be exact after the Tigers announced a new start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s game has an estimated first pitch time of 7:30pm. https://t.co/2vCa5wPCTg — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 27, 2025

Fans in Detroit have had their fair share of rain delays recently, so it's nice to have one that's relatively undisruptive.

Update at 6:40 p.m. ET: According to Accuweather, there will be a 50 percent chance of rain well into the evening. However, the rain is not the only issue. It could be completely dry over the stadium, but the threat of nearby lightning could keep the game from getting started.

Tigers lineup vs. Twins on June 17

Detroit has Sawyer Gipson-Long set to take the mound on Friday. His last time out he went 6.1 innings while giving up four earned runs to the Rays in an 8-3 loss. He gave up three home runs in his longest start of the season so far.

Twins lineup vs. Tigers on June 27

David Festa is starting for the Twins. He hasn't had the greatest start to the season, posting an ERA of 6.29 in six starts. He's 1-2 on the year. However, the last time he faced the Tigers he had a strong showing, going 4.2 innings with no earned runs allowed. More recently, he gave up eight runs in 4.2 innings against the Brewers on June 22.