Tigers-White Sox rain delay: Rain delay updates, weather forecast from Rate Field

The Detroit Tigers have scuffled for quite some time, and are hoping that a visit to Rate Field to take on the lowly Chicago White Sox could help turn their season back in the right direction. They were able to squeak out a close win on Monday and hoped to carry the momentum into Tuesday's contest. Unfortunately, Mother Nature appears to have stepped in the way, at least for now, as the game has been delayed.

The start of tonight’s game will be delayed by rain. We will provide additional updates as it becomes available. https://t.co/4Mvfvm4tr1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 12, 2025

This comes as little surprise, as the forecast throughout the Midwest has been brutal for much of the day. It would not be surprising at all to see other games for teams playing host in the area get delayed and/or suspended as well.

Tigers-White Sox start time: When will the rain delay end?

Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing when the delay will end. First pitch for this game was scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, so the tarp figures to be on the field for quite a while. All fans of these teams hope for is that the game can be played at some point today in conditions that don't severely impact the end result.

Weather forecast for Tigers-White Sox: How long will the rain last in Chicago?

We could be in for a long one, folks. Thunderstorms are currently in the area, and aren't expected to slow down until after 8:00 p.m. ET, according to Weather.com's hourly forecast. At that point, the thunderstorms are expected to turn into rain for a while before skies start to clear up a bit.

It might be a while before the game can start, but the good news is that conditions figure to be clear once the thunderstorms pass through the area. This means that once the game is able to get underway, there shouldn't be any delays or anything that will impact the flow of the contest.

When the game finally does get underway, Jack Flaherty will take the ball for the Tigers, hoping to get his season on track. He will be opposed by Yoendrys Gomez, a reliever who was just recalled from Triple-A, making his first big league start. The Tigers have the matchup advantage on paper, but ultimately, you never know how any given game will turn out.