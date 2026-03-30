Tony Vitello has been a disaster and Buster Posey must consider these replacements

Thus far, San Francisco Giants first-year manager Tony Vitello has only managed three regular-season games. At his current pace, I’d be surprised if he makes it into the triple digits.

The Giants’ season-opening sweep at the hands of the Yankees was bad enough, but Vitello turned heads for the wrong reasons this past week. Following consecutive shutout losses, Vitello openly questioned whether a passionate speech he gave ahead of Opening Day may have made his players too intense. Several Giants veterans, including Heliot Ramos and Robbie Ray, disputed that notion.

Then came Vitello’s remarks to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, where he quipped that he could no longer “talk down” to players the way that he did at Tennessee. At best, the remarks are silly and uninformed by a rookie manager who has never worked on a professional baseball staff. At worst, though, they display a gross lack of understanding regarding what it takes to manage a Major League Baseball team.

Giants lead baseball executive Buster Posey vouched for Vitello, and the early results are already raising significant concerns. If the organization reaches a point where it must move on from Vitello, Posey must step back and evaluate who makes sense as a viable replacement, rather than taking a risk yet again.

Honorable mention: Mark DeRosa, Team USA manager

United States manager Mark DeRosa | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Given how critical I was of DeRosa’s performance during the World Baseball Classic, I can’t believe I’m listing him among Vitello’s potential replacements. However, DeRosa has two things working in his favor: the first being that he’s available.

Perhaps more importantly, at least to Posey, would be that the two played together on the Giants from 2010–11. Based on Posey’s decision to hire Vitello, it’s clear that the former NL MVP values loyalty, and it’s fair to assume that he has a preference for those he already knows.

By no means am I suggesting that DeRosa should be the long-term manager. Admittedly, I don’t think I’d allow him to coach a Sunday slow-pitch softball league. But he checks two boxes that Posey might consider, and that could be enough to land him the job.

Buck Showalter, former Orioles and Mets manager

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Given that Showalter turns 70 in May, the Giants likely shouldn’t plan on him managing the team come 2030. With that said, Showalter is a proven winner who has succeeded everywhere he’s been, though the fact that he’s never won a pennant in parts of 22 seasons might scare the front office off.

Still, Showalter could at least bring short-term stability to a Giants organization that’ll desperately need some if they move on from Vitello. That alone might be a reason to warrant giving him an interview.

Joe Girardi, former Yankees and Phillies manager

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Girardi never had a losing season in 10 years with the Yankees, but he also went 132–141 in parts of three years managing the Phillies. It’s worth noting that Rob Thomson inherited most of the Phillies’ current core following Girardi’s dismissal in June 2022, led that team to an NL pennant, and has won at least 90 games in each of the last three years.

Posey must ask himself whether Girardi’s strengths, including how he managed the Yankees through the end of the Core Four era, outweigh the negatives — from his overreliance on data to his inability to win in Philadelphia. Girardi wouldn’t be the splashiest hire, though he’s a savvy baseball mind who can handle a clubhouse.

Jayce Tingler, Giants bench coach

San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The good news is that, unlike Vitello, Tingler has experience as both a manager and working on MLB staffs. He went 119–107 in two seasons managing the Padres from 2020–21, including a 37–23 finish during the COVID-shortened campaign. Tingler also brings a unique perspective to the dugout as someone who served as a Rangers assistant general manager for three years.

Tingler figures to be the likely next man up if the Giants need to replace Vitello midseason, especially with infield coach Ron Washington’s extensive history of health problems. Would that be enough to land him the full-time job? For his sake, let’s hope he fares better than Pirates skipper Don Kelly, who endured Oneil Cruz’s abysmal defense during Pittsburgh’s opening series against the Mets.

Personally, I would hire Girardi unless Tingler takes over and shows enough potential as the interim manager. Even after his unsuccessful Phillies tenure, Girardi still feels like the safest choice, and the Giants cannot afford to be overconfident or overly aggressive in choosing their next manager. Simplicity is often the best way to go.