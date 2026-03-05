Travis Bazzana could steal these Guardians veterans’ roster spots with a dominant WBC

Travis Bazzana, the Cleveland Guardians' No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, made his presence felt in the World Baseball Classic opener, launching a home run and even tacking on a single earlier in the game. A performance like this not only excites all of Australia, but also gets Guardians fans excited for the future with Bazzana.

Travis Bazzana home runs have arrived at the World Baseball Classic! 🇦🇺



A 104 mph EV rocket from 2024's first overall pick (@CleGuardians), who is the highest-ranked position player prospect (No. 20) participating at this year's event: pic.twitter.com/be5ZRJESUo — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 5, 2026

Might that future be nearer than envisioned? Bazzana's lack of Triple-A experience (26 games played) makes him an underdog in the Guardians' Opening Day roster battle, but what if he dominates in the WBC? If he strings together consistently strong performances, it'll be hard for a Guardians team starved for offense to leave him in Triple-A. With that in mind, if Bazzana is able to crack the Opening Day roster, he could take the spot of any of these players.

As things stand right now, Angel Martinez is probably the favorite to win a backup infielder spot on the Guardians' Opening Day roster. While he only has a .630 OPS in parts of two big league seasons, Martinez's versatility (he can play all over the infield and outfield) and switch-hitting ability make him a valuable bench piece. He might not hit much, but he gives manager Stephen Vogt immense flexibility and has an incredible arm.

Bazzana won't steal his bench job, as the Guardians would want him to play every day if he were to earn the Opening Day roster nod, but Bazzana earning the second base job would push Brayan Rocchio to the bench.

Given Rocchio's defensive upside and the fact that he's out of options, it's almost certain he'd stick around over Martinez, who can be optioned without being exposed to waivers.

Martinez's defensive flexibility makes it so that even if Rocchio became the backup infielder, he could still provide value as an outfielder in a bench role. That leaves Johnathan Rodriguez's Opening Day roster spot in potential jeopardy.

Rodriguez also hasn't hit much in his brief MLB career, but his .759 OPS in limited at-bats against left-handed pitchers last season makes him an intriguing platoon partner for left-handed-hitting outfielder George Valera. Martinez had a .792 OPS against southpaw in a larger sample size, though.

Rodriguez is probably likely to make the roster if Bazzana doesn't, given the Guardians' lack of right-handed hitting outfielders, but Bazzana in the mix puts the pressure on Martinez to have a strong spring himself.

Nolan Jones is in a tough spot. The 27-year-old struggled mightily in his debut season with Cleveland in 2025, slashing .211/.296/.304 with five home runs and 34 RBI in 136 games played. He already has a lot to prove in the eyes of Cleveland management. With all three of the Guardians' projected starting outfielders being left-handed hitters, Jones already faced an uphill battle when it came to making the Opening Day roster. Bazzana adds another left-handed hitter to the fold and makes it even less likely for Jones to make the team by occupying a roster spot that might've been otherwise available.

What makes Jones, in particular, in a tough spot is that he's out of options. This means he's going to have to make the Opening Day roster or else he'll be placed on waivers. The possibility of losing Jones for nothing could make Cleveland more eager to find room for him, but Bazzana making the team makes for less room to roster Jones.

There's a good chance Rhys Hoskins makes the Guardians' Opening Day roster even with him only signing a minor league contract because he's their best right-handed hitter. Bazzana wouldn't change that. With that being said, if Hoskins has a subpar spring, it's possible they won't care about his track record, and Bazzana making the team makes it easier to move on from the veteran first baseman.

It's not as if they wouldn't have a replacement. David Fry, a 2024 All-Star who is healthy now after an injury plagued 2025 campaign, could easily fill in as the replacement DH, and Kyle Manzardo can play first base. They might be motivated to keep Hoskins around if Bazzana doesn't make the team, even if Hoskins has a rough spring, but Bazzana adding some extra offensive firepower makes it easier to move on from Hoskins if they choose.