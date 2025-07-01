Trent Grisham exits early due to injury as Yankees' health woes continue

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham left Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays early with what appears to be an unspecified injury. It's unclear exactly what went wrong: Grisham lined a single to left in the top of the fourth and came around to score on a Jazz Chisholm Jr. home run, then took the field for the bottom half seemingly without incident. But when it came time for the bottom of the fifth, he was nowhere to be found; Cody Bellinger slid over from left to center to take his place, with Jasson Dominguez entering the game in left field.

Trent Grisham is out of the game. Cody Bellinger moves to CF, Jasson Dominguez enters in LF. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 1, 2025

Grisham has been a revelation for New York this season, slashing .244/.346/.467 with 15 homers in 71 games while going from afterthought fourth outfielder to near-everyday player.

The Yankees have yet to issue any sort of update on Grisham's status, or even confirm that he did in fact leave the game due to an injury. It's still far too early to speculate on what went wrong or how much, if any, time Grisham might be forced to miss. But he would be an important loss, one that comes at arguably the worst possible time for New York.

Trent Grisham injury scare adds to Yankees' recent run of bad luck

The Grisham news (whatever it winds up being) comes just hours after the Yankees received a couple more doses of bad injury luck in a season that's been all too full of it already. First, New York was forced to put key reliever Fernando Cruz on the 10-day IL with an oblique injury suffered while the righty was working out with a medicine ball. Then, it was revealed that catcher Austin Wells has been undergoing testing regarding a potential circulatory issue in his left hand, one that could explain the recent slump he's been in at the plate.

Add that to Gerrit Cole's Tommy John surgery, Luis Gil's shoulder surgery, Giancarlo Stanton's elbow issues and IL stints for Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luke Weaver and seemingly half its starting rotation, and it's no wonder that the Yankees have been baseball's most injured team so far this season. The Yankees have weathered that storm well enough to still lead the AL East, but that lead has grown significantly more tenuous. And while they have the pieces in place to cover for at least a brief Grisham absence — Dominguez can join Judge and Bellinger as outfield regulars, with Stanton at DH and Ben Rice spelling Wells behind the plate — it would stretch an already thin bench even thinner.

Brian Cashman must add reinforcements at the trade deadline

None of this is news to GM Brian Cashman; he's been looking to upgrade the team's infield and add a righty bench bat since before the season even began. If Grisham misses any sort of significant time, though, the urgency gets cranked way up, because this offense was sputtering even before it lost one of its more reliable hitters.

It's unlikely that Cashman will be in the market for outfield help, given his pressing needs elsewhere. Yankees fans were already getting frustrated by the team's logjam in the outfield and at first base/DH, and it's time to give Dominguez a full runway anyway. But New York was already fighting for lineup depth as it is, and now the team needs to come away from July with at least one and preferably two bats.