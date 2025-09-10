Trent Grisham and 2 other outfielders the Mets must prioritize in free agency

Rarely, if ever, is it a good sign when a playoff contender like the New York Mets starts a center fielder hitting less than .100 in a meaningful September game.

Alas, that’s exactly what Mets manager Carlos Mendoza did with Jose Siri on Tuesday night. Playing in his first game since April 12, Siri — who opened the year 1-for-20 before breaking his left leg — went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in a 9-3 loss to the rival Philadelphia Phillies. Siri’s return comes as former All-Star center fielder Cedric Mullins is only 16-for-92 since joining the Mets at the trade deadline.

Although the 76-69 Mets enter play Wednesday two games ahead of the surging San Francisco Giants for the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot, their prolonged center field woes have come at the worst possible time. While the Mets could move veteran Brandon Nimmo back to center field after he’s primarily spent the last two years in left, that still leaves an outfield spot open — both down the stretch and entering next spring.

With that in mind, we’ve identified three outfield options that the Mets must strongly consider adding in free agency.

Trent Grisham, New York Yankees

Trent Grisham blows this game open with a 3-run BLAST 💥 pic.twitter.com/gEF21VJb37 — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2025

The 28-year-old Grisham picked the perfect time for a career year, entering Wednesday with 30 home runs and an .818 OPS. Not only has Grisham positioned himself for a massive payday, but he’s set himself up to be a full-time outfielder in 2026 rather than platoon with Jasson Domínguez or sit to accommodate Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton.

If it’s not clear already, we’re very skeptical that Grisham will return to the Yankees next season. However, we won’t be surprised if he stays in New York City, especially given how much sense he makes for the Mets. Signing Grisham allows the Mets to keep Brandon Nimmo in left field and erase any conversations about moving Juan Soto to center field. Grisham is a Gold Glove-winning center fielder who’d immediately improve the Mets’ lineup and outfield.

Also, don’t let any social media posts about Grisham benefiting from Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch scare you. Grisham is hitting .281 with 18 homers and a .925 OPS over 271 road plate appearances compared to a .195 average, 12 home runs, and a .696 OPS at home.

Harrison Bader, Philadelphia Phillies

Harrison Bader makes the catch AT THE WALL! 😤 pic.twitter.com/fFlm2AuEME — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2025

Mets fans are familiar with Bader, who hit .236 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and a .657 OPS over 143 games in 2024. On the one hand, we won’t fault any Mets fans for preferring the two sides avoid a reunion, even after Bader has recorded 3.9 bWAR with the Twins and Phillies thus far.

However, Bader is a proven defender who has seemingly regained his power stroke; his 16 home runs and 20 doubles mark his most since 2021, while his .821 OPS is easily a career-best. The one knock on Bader is his 26.4% strikeout rate, though his 8.5% walk rate is his highest since the shortened 2020 season.

Bader has played for both New York teams, and he’s thriving with the Phillies. This isn’t an instance of a player performing well in a smaller market, and there are concerns about how he’d fare somewhere with more eyes on him. His ex-Yankees teammate, Joey Gallo, was never the same after moving from the Rangers to the Bronx. We suggest that the Mets at least explore bringing Bader back on a one-year contract.

Rob Refsnyder, Boston Red Sox

Rob Refsnyder hits one 463 feet to make it a 4-run 1st inning!



The longest homer by a @RedSox player this season 😎 pic.twitter.com/PSSxLbGEMh — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2025

Refsnyder is admittedly an odd option, and he’ll finish the season with his fewest games played since 2022. However, Refsnyder has remained a capable outfield option when asked, batting .281 with eight homers, 11 doubles, and an .861 OPS across nearly 200 plate appearances.

At best, Refsnyder is a steady corner outfielder whose 10.9% walk rate is well above the league average 8.4%. He’ll provide the occasional pop, though he’s never played more than 100 games and will play all of next season at 35. All in all, Refsnyder isn’t a bad rotational piece, someone who can step in when needed and potentially let the Mets move Nimmo back to center field, assuming both sides would welcome that change.

It’s also worth noting ESPN reported earlier this month that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns scouted Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami in person. Signing Refsnyder, rather than Grisham or Kyle Tucker who might cost more, would allow the Mets to divert more money to bring Murakami on board.