Trevor Bauer's latest attempt to con teams into signing him won't work

But Bauer is still a long ways away from pitching in an MLB game again, and for good reason.

Trevor Bauer is carving up a domestic league you've never heard of. Thankfully, I have. As a Somerset Patriots lifer, I remember when Central NJ's true champions played in the Atlantic League. Somerset has since become a New York Yankees affiliate, but none the matter. This is about Bauer, and his latest comeback attempt bound to fall short.

Already in his mid-30's, Bauer signed with the Ducks — the same team that once employed John Rocker, mind you — in a last-ditch attempt to pitch in the States. To his credit, Bauer has performed quite admirably for the Ducks so far. He has a 1.89 ERA in two starts. One of those was a near-no hitter, and in his most recent outing he struck out 10 while giving up just one earned run. So, if Bauer is perfecting his craft (even against minor-league competition at best), what is he complaining about? Trust me, it's always something.

Trevor Bauer's perfect game wasn't ruined by a pitch clock violation

Whether it be the ol' sticky stuff or now the pitch clock, I can assure you Bauer feels targeted. Heck, if he reads this article, he'll almost certainly feel like the victim. In a video posted on his social, Bauer breaks down his outing. He walked a batter because he didn't get the calls. On a 0-2 count, Bauer threw a curveball he assumed was a strike low in the strike zone. His catcher, Gavin Collins, framed it perfectly. Unfortunately for Bauer, the umpire didn't feel the same way. It was a borderline call.

The Pitch Clock Stole My Perfect Game pic.twitter.com/YtbHjiNYCZ — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) May 6, 2026

Bauer had plenty of time to regroup. On what would've been a 2-2 pitch, Bauer's timing was thrown off thanks to the pitch clock. The 35-year-old was called for a violation which he blames on a disconnect between the various stadium pitch clocks. I'm not the stadium operator. Maybe he's right!

What the former Cy Young winner doesn't tell you is why he missed on the 3-2 count that followed. It's not like that was his last chance to put away the Lexington hitter. Also of note: Bauer lasted six innings in this game. It's not like this was the bottom of the ninth, and the umpire cost Bauer a chance at some real big-league attention. In six innings of work, Bauer threw over 100 pitches and gave up one earned run. It's a fine outing! But much like the last time we wrote about Bauer, you have to keep the competition in mind.

Why Trevor Bauer's return to MLB is unlikely at best

Long Island Ducks pitcher Trevor Bauer throws at Fairfield Properties Ballpark | Newsday LLC/GettyImages

Ever since his suspension for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, Bauer has been shadowbanned by the league. He was released by the Dodgers, and hasn't been able to find another team since. Signing with the Ducks, in a league somewhat associated to MLB, was considered a measured step towards what could be his last chance.

Bauer has taken the long route, playing in Japan and even Mexico before finally settling on the Ducks, a team willing to ignore all the negative PR that follows this man in the states. Say what you will, but Bauer's starts are bound to have higher attendance than most others, especially in Long Island. There's plenty to gain for the Ducks, and even more so for Bauer. It's not like this guy is struggling for money.

The challenge for Bauer, though, is that there's a serious leap in competition from the Atlantic League and MLB. While there is a desperate need for reliable, healthy starting pitching in MLB, there's also plenty of competition — many of which is playing at a higher level right now than Bauer, and offers more youth and potential.

I'd never put it past an MLB team to overlook Bauer's clouded past, but until he receives a legitimate tryout, his antics are little more than a sideshow for his following.

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