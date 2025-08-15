Twins fans ambush postgame with ‘Sell The Team’ chants

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli melted down and got ejected on Thursday night, but he wasn't the only one shouting in Minneapolis after the Twins lost to the Tigers. Fans made their feelings loud and clear in the background of the postgame show.

"Sell the team!" chants weren't just audible, they were overwhelming as Tim Laudner tried to give his analysis. He even seemed to be distracted by the crowd.

Loud "SELL THE TEAM" chants behind Tim Laudner on the Twins postgame show pic.twitter.com/sDFxtGLBb7 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) August 15, 2025

This comes after executive chair Joe Pohlad announced that the Pohlad family is no longer looking to sell the team. They've been exploring a sale for the better part of a year, but they've decided to seek to add new investors instead of parting with their four-decades-old asset.

Twins fans' gave a brutal response to the Pohlad family's recent announcement

It's not hard to see why fans would be unhappy with the Pohlad family. Minnesota had a fire sale at the trade deadline and they have one of the smallest payrolls in baseball. Maybe new investors will prompt more aggressive investment from ownership, but that's not something fans should bank on.

Attendance on Thursday was 24,123. That's close to the average from last year, 24,094. This year, the average is down to 22,298, which ranks 24th in MLB attendance. It's likely the season-long attendance for the team will be among the lowest this century. Fans are voting with their feet and, now, voices.

The Twins fell to 57-64 with Thursday's loss to the Tigers in extra innings. They are fourth in the AL Central. Minnesota blew a 3-0 lead, which they built in the first three innings against Detroit ace Tarik Skubal. The Tigers hit back with two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth to tie. In the 11th, Gleyber Torres hit a sacrifice fly for the victory. Twins reliever Erasmo Ramirez took the loss.