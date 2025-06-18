Twins lefty reliever Richard Lovelady opts out of contract

Veteran left-hander Richard Lovelady is exercising the June 15 opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins, sources say. Which means the 29-year-old Lovelady is now a free agent.

Lovelady’s Triple-A dominance deserved a longer look

It’s a surprise that Lovelady did not warrant a callup by the Twins, especially after posting a 1.31 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings (19 appearances) with Triple-A St. Paul. He was briefly with the Toronto Blue Jays in the majors earlier this season, though he struggled in two appearances and was designated for assignment.

Lovelady was a tenth-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2016. He debuted in 2019 and showed promise in 2021, but underwent Tommy John surgery and was out through the 2022 season. He was solid last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 3.77 ERA and 3.83 FIP in 28 appearances, but was ultimately non-tendered in November.

Lovelady has also spent time with the Oakland A’s and Chicago Cubs in addition to stints with the Royals, Rays and Blue Jays.