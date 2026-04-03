Twins Opening Day outage foreshadows rough season for Minnesota

The Minnesota Twins faced an unexpected power outage before their Opening Day game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field.

If a 2-4 start to the 2026 season wasn't bad enough for the Minnesota Twins, Friday's Opening Day at Target Field said even more about the state of the franchise. The game against the Tampa Bay Rays was delayed, not by weather, but by a power outage at the stadium.

Fans were stuck outside in the cold and rain waiting to get in, giving them plenty of time to think about their predicament. And I'm not just talking about having to wait for the first home game of the season in miserable conditions — being a Twins fans these days is predicament enough.

Currently sitting outside gate 3 in the rain because target field has no power at the HOME OPENER! Fitting for how the last few years have gone 😂@Twins — Spencer Schwantes (@Minnesota_2020) April 3, 2026

The most beautiful thing about the beginning of baseball season is the hope. Every team has a fresh slate full of possibility. A World Series could be waiting for them at the end of this road. A surprise playoff chase could be on the cards. More modestly, signs of an ahead-of-schedule rebuild are enough to excite fans in the Twins' category. Leave it to something out of their control to serve as a reminder that this season isn't likely to carry a pleasant surprise.

Actually, the reminder was more like this: The Twins are still owned by the Pohlad family, which means the Twins aren't going to magically become a well-run organization this year.

Souhan told me to try and fix my relationship with the Pohlads but when I got to Target Field they turned everything off and pretended they weren't there. — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) April 3, 2026

(Jokes that need to be explained usually aren't good jokes, but this one is the exception if you missed the memo. The Minnesota Star-Tribune's Jim Souhan penned a column titled "Let's fix the relationship between Twins fans and the Pohlad family" on Thursday.)

Maybe if the Twins would’ve saved that $4 million on Trevor Larnach they could have afforded the power bill for their home opener. — Ted (@tlschwerz) April 3, 2026

"The Pohlads didn't pay the power bill" jokes were everywhere on social media. Why not? They're funny, even if in this particular case Mother Nature and electrical infrastructure were the culprits. There's never a bad time to blame the Pohlads if we're being honest.

When is first pitch for Twins Opening Day vs. the Rays?

The Twins announced a new first pitch time of 4:05 p.m. CT, that's accounting for all the pregame festivities for Opening Day.

At least fans frustrated by the outage limiting the $2 beer promotion caught a break. The team also announced that they are extending the pregame happy hour to the end of the second inning.

In appreciation of powering through downtown’s power outage with us, we’re extending our pregame happy hour - including $2 beers until the end of the 2nd inning or while supplies last! 🍻 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 3, 2026