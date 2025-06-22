Tyrone Taylor's bold prediction is exactly how the Mets need to think all season

Tyrone Taylor clearly wasn't phased by New York's six game losing streak coming into Saturday night's game against the Phillies. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Taylor said "multiple times" last night that the Mets were going to win on Saturday; they did in fact win, and did so in explosive fashion, hitting seven solo home runs at Citizens Bank Park to down the Phillies, 11-4.

One game in the middle of June isn't going to swing the season one way or the other — sorry. With that being said, if the Mets play every game like they're on a six-game losing streak, if they play every game with the feeling that their backs are against the wall, if they play every game with the intensity they had on Saturday... then there's no reason they can't be as good as they were tonight, every night.

Tyrone Taylor last night absolutely knew ... https://t.co/zdPK8ANq7Y — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 22, 2025

Mets see what offense can be when Soto, Lindor, Nimmo are locked in

Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo can all be stars on their own. When they're all stars at the same time, things get frightening for opposing pitching. The top of the lineup isn't going to go 9-for-14 every night, but the way they fed off each other's success on Saturday was a reminder that there's enough talent throughout this lineup to win the National League.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are great for plenty of reasons, a big one being that their lineup builds off of success. When one player gets hot, they all seem to get hot. There's no break in the lineup. Offense begets more offense. That's what New York's offense looked like tonight.

Tyrone Taylor and Mets need to assume they will win every game

I know the Mets aren't the Yankees — they're supposed to be the likeable, aw-shucks New York team, not the braggadocious, self-important one. But maybe a little bit of that self-assuredness would do this team good.

Someone tell Tyrone Taylor to predict a 10-game winning streak. I just want to see what happens.