Ugly Astros truth could cost Houston their shot at a championship roster

The Houston Astros have been one of MLB's most surprising teams this season. Sure, some pegged them to win the AL West even after losing Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker over the offseason, but considering all they've dealt with this year, the team playing as well as it has is nothing short of incredible. With that being said, while potent, this Astros team has its share of flaws that Dana Brown must address at the trade deadline for them to be true World Series threats. The odds of him addressing all of their needs might be steeper than Astros fans realize, though.

Now is the time of year when the Astros and other contending teams can dangle prospects in exchange for proven talent. Unfortunately for Houston, their farm system is as underwhelming as any in the sport. In fact, if it weren't for the Los Angeles Angels, they might have the worst farm system in the game. That's a problem.

Yes, the Astros can make trades, but can they be impactful enough for the team to build a true championship-caliber roster?

State of Astros farm system makes Dana Brown's job much harder

There just isn't much there to love. Brice Matthews, the team's No. 1 prospect, is a recent first-round pick with a lot of potential, but his hit tool is a glaring issue. He might figure it out, but his inability to make good, consistent contact makes his floor extremely low. He was recently recalled to the Majors, but he's struggled mightily, and whether he's actually MLB-ready is up for debate

Beyond Matthews, Jacob Melton, another recent high draft pick, is intriguing, but it's not as if he's hit much in the Minor Leagues, which is especially concerning when the Astros' Triple-A team is in the notoriously hitter-friendly PCL. He offers speed and solid defense in center field, but how good his bat will be remains to be seen.

These are Houston's two best prospects. Will the Astros be willing to trade them considering that fact? That's up to Brown to decide, and even if they are, what can they get?

Matthews is a top-100 prospect according to some outlets, and Melton, due to his positional value, probably isn't far behind, but there isn't much in terms of quality or depth to love about this system. That will undoubtedly prevent the Astros' ability to make a splash at the deadline, or lack thereof.

Astros farm system will force Dana Brown to narrow deadline focus

The Astros have several team needs. The injuries in their rotation make starting pitching a major concern. The lack of left-handed hitters, especially with Yordan Alvarez sidelined, is another one. The Astros are far too easy to game plan against. That's going to have to change. Additionally, Houston, as is the case with virtually every contender, would presumably love to add a reliever or two.

Addressing one of these needs with a needle-mover will be challenging enough for Brown to do. When it comes to all three of these needs, the Astros will have a ton of trouble. In fact, I'd say it's virtually impossible for the Astros to add major upgrades in more than one area because of the state of their farm system.

Astros fans hope that Brown will do whatever he can when it comes to upgrading the roster and giving Houston its best opportunity to win it all, but ultimately, he doesn't have much to work with. It'll be interesting to see just how much he can get done.