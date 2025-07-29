Ump Show: Carlos Mendoza gets himself ejected to save heated Juan Soto

Several New York Mets were furious with home plate umpire Emil Jimenez on Monday, but none more so than Juan Soto. Jimenez punched Soto out looking in the top of the third inning against the Padres, sparking an ejection. But it was Mendoza who took that bullet for Soto. As the umpire waved his finger in Soto's face for arguing the final strike call, Mendoza sprinted out of the dugout to get his slugger out of trouble.

Jimenez indeed tossed Mendoza for leaving the dugout, and it's an ejection that Mendoza should wear with pride. Someone had to tell the ump he was having an atrocious night. Keeping Soto in the lineup is much more important than Mendoza being in the dugout.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/BgHaA9fv4l — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) July 29, 2025

Emil Jimenez had a bad night behind the plate for the Mets and Padres

The pitch that took out Soto was just outside the strike zone, though Soto might have been more frustrated with a strike well outside the plate earlier in the at-bat.

It just took four Mets -- Carlos Mendoza, Pete Alonso and two coaches -- to restrain Juan Soto following a called third strike in his second at-bat. Mendoza wound up getting ejected while arguing on Soto's behalf.



That's the hottest Soto has been about a call this season. pic.twitter.com/GVDJYuWAw5 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 29, 2025

He was no doubt paying attention when Brandon Nimmo was called out earlier that inning with even more egregious "strike" calls.

Brandon Nimmo “called out on strikes”



He fouled off the third pitch. The other three strikes (all looking) were all balls



The first two were egregious pic.twitter.com/1bTy8lT1t6 — Danny Abriano (@DannyAbriano) July 29, 2025

I get that some people like the human element, but I don't. The automated balls and strikes system can't come soon enough. Players should be able to trust that a ball is a ball and a strike is a strike. There's no reason a manager should have to purposefully ejected because an umpire can't do their job correctly. Get the calls right or be replaced by robots. It's that simple.

Fortunately for Jimenez, he wasn't responsible for the worst call in MLB on Monday. That distinction goes to Brian Walsh, who set the bar as low as possible with this ball call as the Orioles battled the Blue Jays.

Orioles broadcasters Kevin Brown and Ben McDonald understandably had plenty to say about this egregious missed strike call from home plate umpire Brian Walsh.



"I mean, you couldn't set it on a tee in the heart of the plate any better than that. How do you miss that?" pic.twitter.com/YZbqf3em1G — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 29, 2025

So, hey Mets, it could always have been worse.