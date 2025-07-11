Well, Atlanta Braves fans won't get to cheer for the star they thought they would in the Home Run Derby at Truist Park next week, but they will still have one of their own representing ATL. Ronald Acuña Jr. dropped out of the derby on Friday, and Matt Olson will take his place in the field of eight.

Olson is certainly not a bad substitute — he's hit 17 home runs this season, and blasted 54 in a career year in 2023 — but he doesn't bring quite the same excitement that Acuña Jr. does. This will be Olson's second derby appearance, but his first with the Braves. He took part in the 2021 derby as a member of the OAKLAND Athletics.

According to the Braves, Acuña Jr. will still start in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Updated MLB Home Run Derby field after Ronald Acuña Jr. drops out

Player Team Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners James Wood Washington Nationals Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates Brent Rooker Athletics Jazz Chisholm Jr. New York Yankees Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins Matt Olson Atlanta Braves

Acuña Jr. still plans to start in MLB All-Star Game

The home run derby looks, frankly, exhausting. That's an incredible amount of quick movement in a short amount of time, so I somewhat understand a player — who's still working his way back from a long-term injury — not wanting to risk a thing in the derby. It's sad... but it makes some sense.

He was voted as a starting outfielder for the National League and will still man that position, according to the Braves social media. He'll make his fifth ASG appearance, but his second Home Run Derby will have to wait.

Matt Olson hopes to put on a show for hometown fans

If there was a perfect candidate to replace Ronnie in the derby, Matt Olson is probably that. It's cool that a hometown star will still get to mash and play in Tuesday's All-Star Game, as Olson was voted in a reserve infielder on the NL roster. He grew up in Atlanta cheering for the Braves, and now will try to bring home some hardware in the derby.