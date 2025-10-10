Updated MLB playoff bracket: Dodgers push their tushes past the Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the National Championship Series, one step away from a second straight World Series appearance.

The Dodgers dispatched the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night in Game 4 of the NLDS. Their 2-1 win on an 11th-inning walk-off error ended the series at 3-1. It was a devastating way for the Phillies to end their season, especially for fans in the city of Philadelphia since the Eagles were also getting blown out by the Giants on Thursday Night Football around the same time.

As for Los Angeles, it might be time to say they're just getting started.

After a lackluster, injury-filled regular season, the Dodgers seem to be finding their stride. Their offense took care of business in Games 1 and 2 while quality pitching took center stage in Game 4. The World Series defense is well and truly on now.

Updated MLB playoff bracket: Who will Dodgers face in NLCS?

The Dodgers need to sit tight and await the winner of the NLDS matchup between the Cubs and Brewers. Milwaukee came into Thursday's Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in the series and one-game away from advancing past their division rival. However, an emphatic Cubs win on Thursday triggered a decisive Game 5 on Saturday in Milwaukee.

If the Brewers advance, they'll have home field advantage over the Dodgers as the best team in the National League during the regular season. The Cubs, on the other hand, trailed Los Angeles by one game. So Chicago staying alive would give the Dodgers home field for the NLCS.

2025 NLCS schedule

Game Date Time Location Game 1 Monday, Oct. 12 TBD TBD Game 2 Tuesday, Oct. 14 TBD TBD Game 3 Thursday, Oct. 16 TBD TBD Game 4 Friday, Oct. 17 TBD TBD Game 5* Saturday, Oct. 18 TBD TBD Game 6* Monday, Oct. 20 TBD TBD Game 7* Tuesday, Oct. 21 TBD TBD

*if necessary

The Dodgers and their NLCS opponent will get their series started on Monday. Either way, Los Angeles will have a couple extra days of rest on the opposition.

The ALCS begins on Sunday, Oct. 11. The Blue Jays have already booked their tickets but they have to wait for the winner between the Mariners and Tigers, who will settle their series on Friday.

Who should the Dodgers want to face in the ALCS?

This one is very easy. The Dodgers should be rooting hard for the Cubs on Saturday.

They lost both season series to Milwaukee and Chicago, but the former defeated them in all six meetings. LA collectively batted .179/.245/.301 in those games.

By comparison, the Dodgers went 3-4 in seven meetings against the Cubs. They won the first three and lost the next four. One of those was a 16-0 drubbing, so it's not like Chicago doesn't pose some threat. Still, the matchups were generally more even than that.

Besides, the Dodgers should want home field advantage. They won't have that if it's the Brewers who make their way to the NLCS.