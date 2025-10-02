Updated MLB Postseason bracket after Tigers snuff out Guardians magic

Especially with how the Detroit Tigers fared in their series against the rival Cleveland Guardians played out in the final week of the regular season, the vibes weren't all that high going into their Wild Card Series on the road. That even felt true after the Motor City Kitties were able to take Game 1 of the series, and certainly was true after the Guardians forced a winner-take-all Game 3 for Thursday afternoon.

Just when you thought the Guardians magic that pushed them into an AL Central title and home-field advantage in the Wild Card series would never end, though, it did. With a five-run top of the seventh inning to break out of a 1-1 tie, the Tigers took control of the game and, despite an ugly error in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed two runs to score, Detroit prevailed.

They conquered their Guardians-shaped demons in the biggest way and, frankly, started to look like the team that was a world-beater for much of the regular season.

Updated MLB Postseason bracket: Tigers advance to ALDS

The Tigers now advance to the ALDS in the MLB postseason bracket for a date with the Seattle Mariners, who earned the No. 2 seed in the American League by winning the AL West and will have home-field advantage in the best-of-five series.

Obviously, with the Tigers-Guardians winner-take-all matchup being the first of three on Thursday, we don't yet know who will be going on to face the Toronto Blue Jays, the No. 1 seed in the AL and the other team to receive a bye on this side of the bracket, but all Tigers fans should care about is surviving.

