Victor Robles ejected after shocking meltdown in his Mariners rehab game

The Seattle Mariners were taking part in the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. As the Mariners were taking in the unique environment taking on the Mets in front of Little League World Series players and their families, there was some chaos in the Mariners' minor league system, involving outfielder Victor Robles.

Robles is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, as he works his way back from a dislocated left shoulder suffered back in April. But during this assignment, Robles has been hit by pitches multiple times. On Sunday, Robles was hit by yet another pitch, but took things too far in reacting to them.

Robles was hit in the right shoulder by Joey Estes, Athletic's minor league starting pitcher. Immediately after getting hit, Robles threw his bat at Estes and approached the mound as he was being held back. Robles was ejected from the game and before his exit, Robles threw a bucket of drinks onto the field.

Victor Robles threw his bat at the pitcher pic.twitter.com/5E4mCnOffF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2025

Robles began his rehab assignment back on Aug. 12, where he took on Triple-A Las Vegas. In that game, Robles was hit by a pitch twice. The next game, Robles was hit by a pitch again. So that's three hit by pitches in just two games. while there was a gap between this latest hit-by-pitch, that is a lot for a player working his way back from a serious injury.

Of course, throwing a bat at a player is taking things to the extreme. Given his actions, Robles is going to face some form of discipline.

Before his injury, Robles played in just 10 games for the Mariners, recording a .273 batting average, a .283 on-base percentage, a .341 slugging percentage, three RBI, three runs, and 12 RBI in 44 at-bats.

We'll continue to keep you updated on this story when additional details are provided, especially regarding potential discipline for Robles.