Vlad Guerrero Jr. ejection caps Blue Jays collapse: Best memes and tweets as TOR blows AL East

When it rains, it pours, eh Toronto? The Blue Jays are one of several teams in full-blown collapse to end the MLB regular season. On Wednesday, they ceded their lead in the AL East to the Yankees, not with a bang, but a whimper.
A 7-0 loss to the Red Sox opened the door for the Yankees to tie the division lead. The Blue Jays still have the tiebreaker, but let's be honest here. Toronto is going in the wrong direction. With four games remaining, who isn't picking NY to top the standings?
The Blue Jays aren't just losing games. They're losing them thoroughly and embarrassingly. On Wednesday night, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes.
Whether the ejection was earned or not, it represented everything wrong with Toronto. Their most dangerous bat, in the middle of a career drought, got sent to the showers early. Any hopes of a comeback from down 4-0 were thoroughly dashed there and then.
Blue Jays fans processed this development in a variety of ways, pointing the blame at Vladdy himself, at the umps, at MLB. One undeniable theme was the feeling that Toronto can't get themselves out of this one.
Best reactions to Vladimir Guerrero Jr's ejection and Blue Jays completing the collapse
The Blue Jays don't just need to get things right quick to win the division. They need to get ready for the playoffs. It's just hard to imagine they do that considering how badly they're playing.
Guerrero's inability to get himself or his team out of his slump is an unavoidable topic of discussion.
Some even accused himself of quiting on the Blue Jays.
The question now: Does Vlad have it in him to make this the low and begin a climb back up to competitiveness?
To be fair, Guerrero's ejection was pretty soft. I certainly don't want umpires tossing guys for arguing balls and strikes in the middle of a heated battle for the top of the division.
Blue Jays fans were already mad at the umpires after questionable calls on Tuesday.
The reality is this: The Yankees are in the driver's seat in the AL East and they'll stay in that spot unless Guerrero and the Blue Jays figure something else. The only ones having fun right now are the Yankees and Red Sox.
The Yankees and Blue Jays both have four games left to decide the division. There will certainly be more drama (and controversy) to come.