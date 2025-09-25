Vlad Guerrero Jr. ejection caps Blue Jays collapse: Best memes and tweets as TOR blows AL East

When it rains, it pours, eh Toronto? The Blue Jays are one of several teams in full-blown collapse to end the MLB regular season. On Wednesday, they ceded their lead in the AL East to the Yankees, not with a bang, but a whimper.

A 7-0 loss to the Red Sox opened the door for the Yankees to tie the division lead. The Blue Jays still have the tiebreaker, but let's be honest here. Toronto is going in the wrong direction. With four games remaining, who isn't picking NY to top the standings?

The Blue Jays aren't just losing games. They're losing them thoroughly and embarrassingly. On Wednesday night, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ejected from the game after a called strike three. pic.twitter.com/h5CRYLzQKP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 25, 2025

Whether the ejection was earned or not, it represented everything wrong with Toronto. Their most dangerous bat, in the middle of a career drought, got sent to the showers early. Any hopes of a comeback from down 4-0 were thoroughly dashed there and then.

Blue Jays fans processed this development in a variety of ways, pointing the blame at Vladdy himself, at the umps, at MLB. One undeniable theme was the feeling that Toronto can't get themselves out of this one.

Best reactions to Vladimir Guerrero Jr's ejection and Blue Jays completing the collapse

The Blue Jays don't just need to get things right quick to win the division. They need to get ready for the playoffs. It's just hard to imagine they do that considering how badly they're playing.

I'm pretty sure this is Guerrero's first ejection since his rookie season.



Seems like it's coming apart the last little while for the Blue Jays. How does the ship get righted, less than a week before October and the Yankees on the verge of tying them for the division lead...? https://t.co/n7lyxGLhvH — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 25, 2025

The Blue Jays are very lucky that the Tigers and Mets are getting all the attention because it’s kinda crazy how they went from so hot to a team in free fall. They had a 5 game division lead over the Yankees just 8 days ago. They’re playing as bad as anyone right now. — Colin Trerise (@TreriseColin) September 25, 2025

Guerrero's inability to get himself or his team out of his slump is an unavoidable topic of discussion.

That was a quick fuse with the ump on Guerrero but Vladdy has to stop doing that. Thats a strike. #BlueJays — Jessica Powell (@jpsports1796) September 25, 2025

Guerrero is demonstrating his lack of maturity. Team is disintegrating. BlueJays — Kerry Banks (@bad_kicker) September 25, 2025

Some even accused himself of quiting on the Blue Jays.

Vlad Guerrero saw this painted strike three, saw the 4-0 scoreboard in the 7th, and went full Spongebob. pic.twitter.com/gf8S6QCjGM — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 25, 2025

The question now: Does Vlad have it in him to make this the low and begin a climb back up to competitiveness?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr has 4 games left to prove he's not a perennial choker when the games truly matter — Damon (@Damon98_) September 25, 2025

To be fair, Guerrero's ejection was pretty soft. I certainly don't want umpires tossing guys for arguing balls and strikes in the middle of a heated battle for the top of the division.

There is no way that should have happened. Especially the last week of the season in a pennant race. Guerrero wasn't trying to show him up. https://t.co/JAawxsmaaE — Kristie Ackert (@ByKristieAckert) September 25, 2025

Blue Jays fans were already mad at the umpires after questionable calls on Tuesday.

*Tampa Bay 3-run home run not called back on fan interference*



ME: Bad call, but there’s no conspiracy against the Blue Jays.



*Daulton Varsho catch ruled a hit*



ME: Look, that’s two bad calls in short succession.



*George Springer hit ruled foul followed by bad strike 3*



ME: pic.twitter.com/JJMMndtXPG — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 23, 2025

The reality is this: The Yankees are in the driver's seat in the AL East and they'll stay in that spot unless Guerrero and the Blue Jays figure something else. The only ones having fun right now are the Yankees and Red Sox.

The Yankees and Red Sox teaming up to cost the Blue Jays the AL East pic.twitter.com/Ohaz5ROjtm — Mike Salvatore (@MikeSalvatore10) September 25, 2025

The Yankees and Blue Jays both have four games left to decide the division. There will certainly be more drama (and controversy) to come.