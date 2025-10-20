Vlad Jr. will have to break Toronto's greatest sports curse thanks to Game 7 fit

After a 6-2 win in Game 6 of the ALCS, the Toronto Blue Jays have pushed battle for the American League Pennant to the limit. The winner-take-all Game 7 will take place on Monday night at Rogers Centre, and a couple of major streaks are on the line.

The Blue Jays are hoping to win their first AL Pennant since 1993. The Seattle Mariners are hoping to win their first AL Pennant since, well, ever. These franchises are hoping to break longstanding curses by advancing to the Fall Classic.

As it turns out, for the Blue Jays to break their baseball curse, they're going to have to break Toronto's greatest sports curse right now thanks to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Game 7 outfit choice.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in an Auston Matthews jersey 🤝🍁 pic.twitter.com/Pkhz1Gtyau — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2025

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appears determined to break Toronto sports' biggest curse with Game 7 fit

Guerrero arrived to Rogers Centre on Monday wearing an Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. Matthews, like Guerrero, is an outstanding player, but the Maple Leafs star (and his teammates) has left a lot to be desired in the postseason, particularly in winner-take-all games.

Matthews has appeared in seven winner-take-all games in his career and the Maple Leafs have gone winless in those contests. To make matters worse, Matthews, a player known for his goal scoring, has not scored a single goal in those games. He's dished out just three assists and has a -5 on-ice rating.

Guerrero might've ended the Jays' chances of winning this elusive Game 7 by wearing the jersey of a player who has repeatedly come up short in these pressure-packed games. He also might've just broken two of Toronto's biggest curses at once.

If anyone can break Toronto's Game 7 curse, it's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Seeing Guerrero in a Matthews jersey is probably the last thing Blue Jays fans wanted, but if we're being completely honest, the one man who can break any longstanding Toronto sports curse is probably Guerrero.

I mean, have you seen what he's done this postseason? Guerrero has slashed .462/.532/.1.000 with six home runs and 12 RBI in October. He has three times as many home runs (6) as he does strikeouts (2). He's reached base over 50 percent of the time. He has as many multi-hit games (6) as postseason games prior to this season. Long story short, he's having a postseason for the ages.

As great as Matthews is, he's never had this kind of postseason run. He's always seemed to shrink under the bright lights, while Guerrero is playing as well as he ever has when it's mattered most.

"I was born ready. I was born ready. And I want it all for this city." pic.twitter.com/GNTLxjImqA — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) October 20, 2025

After Toronto's Game 6 win, Guerrero made it abundantly clear that he was born ready for what's to come in Game 7, and that he desperately wants a World Series win for this city. Well, Vladdy, it's time for you to back up those words. Doing so will make you a true Toronto sports legend forever. Failure to do so, particularly with an 0-for-4 game, could have him clumped with Matthews in a category he wants no part of - Toronto stars who fail to deliver when it matters most.