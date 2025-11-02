Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deserves better than final 2025 Blue Jays result

The Toronto Blue Jays got to Game 7 of the World Series, but despite leading for much of the night, fell short of their ultimate goal of winning it all for the first time in 32 years. The heartbreaking loss sent Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to tears, and understandably so. The Jays were as close as any World Series runner-up could possibly be.

This loss marked the end of what was a truly historic postseason run for Guerrero, specifically. He didn't necessarily do it alone, but he was the best player by far in October for the Jays. With how well he played, he deserved better than the end result.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just put together an all-time postseason run

Guerrero set the tone for what was to come from the jump this postseason. He homered in his first postseason at-bat and went 9-for-17 (.529 BA) with three home runs in the ALDS. After a 0-for-8 skid to start the ALCS, Guerrero helped the Jays win the Pennant by recording 10 hits in his last 19 at-bats (.526 BA) with three home runs. In the World Series, Guerrero reached base twice in six of the seven games, hit two huge home runs, and had an OPS over 1.000.

Overall, Guerrero slashed .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 18 postseason games. He got a hit nearly 40 percent of his at-bats, got on base nearly 50 percent of the time he stepped up to the plate, and had an OPS just shy of 1.300. These stats don't even mention the outstanding defense Guerrero played at first base from start to finish, whether it was with tremendous footwork or his dynamic throwing arm.

Not only did Guerrero hit more home runs than any other Blue Jays player in a single postseason in franchise history, but he set a record for the highest OPS in a single postseason in MLB history with his 1.289 mark, and finished just one hit shy of his teammate, Ernie Clement, for the most in a single postseason in MLB history. Clement had an outstanding postseason, obviously, but he had roughly half the extra-base hits in October (7) that Guerrero did (13). Guerrero's rare mix of contact and power was something special. I mean, Guerrero had more home runs (8) than strikeouts (7) this postseason. How is that possible?

This was not only the most dominant run a Blue Jay has ever gone on, but it was truly one of the best statistical postseasons we've ever seen. Unfortunately, this brilliant run will be mostly forgotten sooner rather than later.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s postseason run won't get the recognition it deserves

How many people remember what Randy Arozarena did in 2020? How many people remember Daniel Murphy's heroics in the 2015 postseason? Does anyone care that Barry Bonds nearly had a 2.000 OPS in the 2002 World Series? You have to win the whole thing for people to care. Had the Dodgers lost Game 7, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's epic series would've been forgotten, too.

In that sense, Guerrero was let down and deserved better. He, obviously, played well enough to win the World Series, but was ultimately left stranded at third base as the tying run in Game 7. His teammates stepped up for much of the postseason, but the Jays had every chance to win Game 7 and fell short.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. proved once and for all that he's one of MLB's best player

Result aside, we really do need to appreciate what Guerrero just did. When the Blue Jays gave Guerrero a 14-year, $500 million extension shortly after the start of the 2025 season, MLB fans didn't really know what to think. Sure, it was nice to get Guerrero locked in long-term and not risk losing him to free agency, but that was a lot of money to give a first baseman who had gone just 3-for-22 (.136 BA) in six postseason games (all losses). Well, in his first postseason after signing the deal, Guerrero made it clear that he's worth the money and then some.

The contract has not even kicked in yet. Guerrero has over a decade to deliver Toronto its first World Series title in 32 years. He showed that he's more than capable of doing so in 2025, but his team did not finish the job.

How the Jays respond following this defeat will be telling. This kind of loss can linger for years, considering how close the Jays were to winning it all. With that being said, though, something tells me that this team that has battled adversity better than any I've seen in recent memory, will find a way to be in the World Series conversation again in 2026, with a motivated Guerrero leading the way.