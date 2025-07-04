Washington Nationals start time: Why the Nats play so early on 4th of July

This Friday is the Fourth of July, where the United States celebrates its independence from England following the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. That means Americans wil get to celebrate the holiday by taking in the sights and sounds of their respective communities. For baseball fans, that means they can probably find a way to the stadium to see their favorite team play.

The Washington Nationals have primarily hosted a home game during the Fourth of July, and have done so since the 2009 season. But the Nationals do hold the distinction of hosting the very first game of the holiday. Why do the Nationals hold their holiday game so early?

What time do the Nationals play on the 4th of July?

In 2025, the Nationals will host the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park at 11:05 a.m. ET. This will be the first game on the holiday schedule, with other games not starting until 1:00 a.m. ET.

Why do the Nationals play so early on the 4th of July?

There is no firm answer as to why the Nationals play their game so early, but based on what those in the D.C. area say, it's because there is so much scheduled to take place in the city on the 4th of July.

NBC 4 Washington listed some events that will take place on the holiday on Friday. There will be a National Independence Day Parade along Constitution Avenue at 11:45 a.m. ET, a National Archive July 4 celebration from 8:00 a.m. ET until 3:30 p.m. ET, the Capitol Fourth Concert featuring The Beach Boys and The Temptations at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the Fireworks on the National Mall at 9:09 p.m. ET.

There's so much going on in the city, that the Nationals playing early in the morning gives fans to enjoy the other festivities in the city and enough time to travel.

Will the Nationals have a fireworks show on the 4th of July?

Considering the Nationals will play at 11:05 a.m. ET, there won't be a fireworks show on the 4th of July. However, fans in attendance for the team's July 3 game against the Detroit Tigers got to watch a fireworks show immediately after the game ends.

Red Sox vs. Nationals probables, projected lineups for July 4

Let's take a look at what the Nationals' batting order could look like on July 4:

Order Player 1 CJ Abrams 2 James Wood 3 Luis Garcia 4 Nathaniel Lowe 5 Josh Bell 6 Brady House 7 Daylen Lile 8 Riley Adams 9 Jacob Young

When looking at past lineups when they face right-handed pitchers, the Nationals have primarily had CJ Abrams, James Wood, and Luis Garcia as their first three batters, with Nathaniel Lowe batting cleanup.

The starting pitcher for the Nationals is Michael Soroka, who holds a 4.70 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, and a 3-5 win-loss record in 11 starts.

Below is the projected starting lineup for the Red Sox on July 4:

Order Player 1 Jarren Duran 2 Roman Anthony 3 Wilyer Abreu 4 Carlos Narvaez 5 Abraham Toro 6 Trevor Story 7 Marcelo Mayer 8 David Hamilton 9 Ceddanne Rafaela

Wilyer Abreu is up higher in the order due in part to the team facing a right-handed pitcher in Soroka. Plus, Abreu has been on fire as of late, as he is slashing .308/.357/.808 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 26 at-bats in his last seven games (entering morning of July 3).

On the pitcher's mound for the Red Sox will be Lucas Giolito, who holds a 3.99 ERA and a 4-1 win-loss record in 11 starts this season.