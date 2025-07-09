What a Eugenio Suárez trade would cost the Yankees using real life examples

Eugenio Suárez could be on the move. The Arizona Diamondbacks are puttering along just below .500, with large hills to climb in the NL West and the NL Wild Card. Hence, with the trade deadline approaching, most of the league expects them to sell, and the power-hitting third baseman will be one of the bigger prizes of this trade deadline cycle.

Expect the New York Yankees to be in the mix for Suárez, especially after GM Brian Cashman specifically named third base as a position the team will look to upgrade before the deadline passes. As it stands, Oswald Peraza is the team's starter at the hot corner.

New York is used to taking big swings for impact players, but what would a trade for Suárez look like? Can we look at past deals to help us determine the potential framework of a deal?

Yankees acquire INF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for 2B/SS Jared Serna, C Agustin Ramirez and SS Abrahan Ramirez

The last big trade for an impact bat in the infield was made by... surprise, the Yankees! Jazz Chisholm was an infielder, then an outfielder, then an infielder again, and while he likely had more value on the block than Suárez does now, thanks in part to not being a "rental" player, but the Yanks only had to part with their No. 19 and No. 20 prospects to get him. That's a good sign.

Mariners acquire 1B Justin Turner for OF Justin Schreck

Turner was an expiring, veteran bat when he was dealt to Seattle last summer. But even so late in his career, with his production far from what it once was, Turner fetched a top 30 prospect in the Mariners system, as Justin Schreck was No. 29 in Seattle's farm when he was dealt.

Diamondbacks acquire Eugenio Suárez for P Carlos Vargas, C Seby Zavala

If the Yankees can acquire Suárez for a package similar to what the Diamondbacks gave up for him in 2023, fans will sart planning the World Series parade route immediately. After two years in Seattle, the Mariners shipped him to Arizona for pitcher Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. That's it. No prospects.

Of course, Suárez is on pace for potentially a 50-home run season and was closer to a league-average bat his last year with the M's, but still... that's robbery.

Yankees deal for Suárez could include top-five prospect and more

In the end, no, there's no perfect equivalent for a potential Suárez deal at the deadline. Previous deals for infield bats are all over the place. We basically have to guess what the Yanks would need to part with to gain Suárez' services. I think, based on purely gut feeling, that it's a top 5-ish prospect and another top 30 guy. The Diamondbacks likely have no interest in Paul Goldschmidt.

We all know the Yanks don't have any top-end prospects. That means for a player like Suárez, who would be a massive upgrade at third base, there are probably no totally off-limit prospects. Could the Diamondbacks talk the Yanks into parting with George Lambard Jr, their No. 1 prospect? I think it's in the question, especially because the Yankees will be in a bidding war with a handful of other teams, many of which will have stronger farm systems for Arizona to pick from. The best power hitter on the market isn't going to come cheap.

Would Cam Schlittler and, say, Roderick Arias entice the Diamondbacks? Probably a little — as long as another team isn't offering more.