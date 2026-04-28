What Cubs-Padres showdown will tell us about the NL pennant chase

The outcome of this matchup will offer critical insights into whether either team has the upside to challenge the dominant Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.

Of all the juicy series on tap around MLB this week — and there are plenty, from a sneaky NL Central tilt between the Cardinals and Pirates to an AL East anxiety bowl between the Red Sox and Blue Jays and an interleague showdown between the Braves and Tigers — the best of the bunch comes out west, where the Chicago Cubs head down I-5 from Dodger Stadium to take on the San Diego Padres.

It's not just all the big names involved, guys like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Alex Bregman and Manny Machado and Pete Crow-Armstrong. It's not even the recent history here, with the Cubs dispatching San Diego in last year's NL Wild Card round. What makes this three-game set so fascinating is the fact that these teams have been maybe the two hardest to make sense of in all of baseball over the season's first month.

There have been cold spells and winning streaks, underachieving stars and unsung heroes. And now, as they meet having won a combined 15 out of their last 20 games, we can finally start getting some answeres — and figuring out just who these teams are, and what their ceilings might ultimately be.

A resurgent Cubs offense faces its toughest test yet

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

For the first couple weeks of the season, Chicago's offense appeared to be in crisis. Seiya Suzuki was on the IL. Bregman was having a hard time warming up to his new home park. Guys like Michael Busch, Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong were all stuck in miserable slumps. What was projected to be one of the best one-through-nine lineups in baseball was instead costing the Cubs games, and raising questions about whether this team could be as good as we thought it might.

Turns out you shouldn't overreact to a couple bad weeks in 40-degree weather. Flash forward to the present, and Chicago enters Monday second in MLB in wRC+, a rare blend of contact ability and pop. Suzuki is back and hitting like he wants to get paid in free agency, Busch and Swanson have warmed up and even young guys like Moises Ballesteros and Matt Shaw are doing their part. Suddenly, this Cubs lineup looks like the buzzsaw we expected (you know, except for PCA, who remains in a funk).

Which begs the question: Will the real Chicago offense please stand up? A weekend series against the Dodgers provided mixed signals, with a six-run rally off the L.A. bullpen on Friday only to get blanked by Justin Wrobleski on Sunday. The Padres don't have nearly the starting pitching depth that the Dodgers do, but they do have by far the best relief corps in the league, and that should continue to stress-test this Cubs lineup and help figure out whether they're cut out to produce against elite arms.

Is the Padres' hot start real, or a mirage?

BASEBALL-MEX-ARIZONA-SAN DIEGO | YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

The Padres' resume sure looks shiny on the surface, with an 18-9 record overall and seven wins in their last 10 games. But under the hood, it's not hard to find red flags, from a +12 run differential to a 4-1 record in one-run games to just five total games so far against teams with winning records. And the statistical profile hardly points to a World Series contender: San Diego is 15th in both wRC+ and starter ERA this season.

Granted, you can win a lot of close games when you have guys like Mason Miller, Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon blowing gas in the late innings, a formula we saw the Padres utilize well last season. But a great bullpen can only take you so far; your starters need to get outs, and your lineup needs to eventually hit if you want to make any real noise agaist the best competition.

Are the Padres cut out for that? Can Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado rebound from their slow starts? Can Randy Vasquez, Walker Buehler, German Marquez and Matt Waldron hold down the fort until Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta return (if they can actually get and stay healthy)? I'm cautiously optimistic about the former, but I'm skeptical of the latter.

Are either of these teams actually good enough to beat the Dodgers?

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers | Ryan Sirius Sun/GettyImages

Of course, it's hard to have a conversation about any team in the National League without addressing the $500 million elephant in the room — such is life when you share a league (or in San Diego's case, a division) with the two-time defending World Series champs. It's not enough to simply be good, especially not when you carry major expectations; you have to be good enough to go toe-to-toe with one of the most loaded organizations in the recent history of the sport.

Do either the Cubs or Padres clear that bar? Chicago got its first crack at answering that question over the weekend, and while there was some reason for optimism, they lost two of three at Chavez Ravine. San Diego won't get their first crack at their SoCal rivals until next month, but it's hard to compare these two rosters on paper and give the Padres a particularly good chance (even if you assume their bullpen becomes even more valuable in a short series). A team is going to need to operate at full capacity to finally unseat L.A.; showing that sort of upside against another would-be contender is a great start.