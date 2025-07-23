What I'm hearing about Marcell Ozuna and the Braves deadline plans

It’s the time of year where during the trade deadline, fake news flies across the internet and dupes fan bases into thinking their favorite teams are trading players or acquiring players. One rumor we can squash: That the Padres and Braves are in “intensifying talks” about a trade that would send Marcell Ozuna to San Diego. It’s not true. And, as Mark Bowman of MLB.com reported, the two sides haven’t even discussed Ozuna.

Is it possible that the Braves trade Ozuna? Of course. He’s on an expiring contract, has struggled this season, isn’t playing consistently (recently sat three consecutive games) and isn’t part of Atlanta’s long-term plans. Ozuna is the type of player that the Atlanta Braves will be open to trading at the deadline this year.

Who else could the Braves trade besides Marcell Ozuna?

The same goes for Raisel Iglesias, a veteran reliever in the final year of his contract. Iglesias, 35, has struggled this season, recording a 5.12 ERA in 41 appearances. He’s struck out 44 batters and walked only nine across 38.2 innings, with his 4.36 FIP indicating that he’s pitching better than his ERA suggests. But it’s not what it was last year – a 1.95 ERA and 2.65 FIP – that made him one of the most fearsome relievers in baseball.

Both Ozuna and Iglesias are the Braves’ most realistic trade deadline assets to get moved. Otherwise, the team has continued to signal that long-term assets – Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, to name a few – are not getting moved. The Braves will not even listen to inquiries for any players signed beyond 2025. They fully intend to compete in 2026.

What can the Braves receive for Marcell Ozuna?

What the Braves can get for Ozuna, 34, is a far cry from what they would have received last season. His numbers – a .235/.361/.390 slash line with 13 home runs and 42 RBI – are down from his production in 2024. Besides, he has 10-and-5 rights that allow him the chance to veto any potential trade, which limits his potential market.

It remains to be seen where Ozuna or Iglesias go, or if they’re even traded. But one thing we know for sure: the Braves and Padres are not in “intensifying talks” about an Ozuna trade. It’s hard for that to be the case when there hasn’t been a discussion at all.