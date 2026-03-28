Where the Mets rank on Paul Skenes' list of eventual trade suitors

The Mets could be competitive, but they may not have the assets to match Skenes' most well-positioned suitors.

A new Major League Baseball season officially means we can resume speculating about when the Pittsburgh Pirates will trade Paul Skenes. Happy Opening Weekend!

Before the Pirates kicked off their season against the Mets on Thursday afternoon, I had two thoughts. First, I guessed that the Mets would score five runs off Skenes and still lose 9–6. Instead, Skenes allowed five runs and didn’t make it out of the first inning in an 11-7 Mets victory.

More importantly, though, I spent the first couple of innings wondering if the Mets could realistically acquire Skenes this summer. Although the Pirates remain steadfast in insisting that they don’t plan to trade Skenes, sometimes all it takes is one offer and one trade request. It’s telling that there have been no credible reports about Skenes, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, discussing a long-term extension with the Pirates.

So, which teams could realistically try to trade for Skenes within the coming months? The key word is realistically, because you shouldn’t plan on seeing the Rockies or Nationals land Skenes. I’m also skeptical that the Pirates would trade him within the NL Central regardless of what package any of the division’s four other teams would offer.

5. New York Yankees

Team USA pitcher Paul Skenes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the one hand, I personally don’t feel like the Yankees will realistically challenge for Skenes just yet. These modern Yankees strike me more as the type of team that waits to assess a situation rather than be aggressive, which is a contributing factor to the team’s 16-year title drought. However, that situation obviously changes if the Pirates decide to make their ace available, because there’s no reason why the Yankees wouldn’t be interested in Skenes, given his talent and affordability.

Although the Yankees don’t boast the star-studded farm system that other teams might have, what they do have is Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones. Could one, or both, of those outfielders be enough to at least start a possible conversation involving a Skenes trade? Probably not, but these are the Yankees; if they feel they need to be aggressive, then they will be.

4. New York Mets

The Mets play in Pittsburgh from Aug. 7–9, so with Pirates fans’ luck, this would be one of those “you know, you look familiar” instances. We’ll see whether Carson Benge, who opened the season as the Mets’ starting right fielder, is even available by the deadline. However, pitcher Jonah Tong and outfielder A.J. Ewing are both considered top-100 prospects, and the Mets’ championship window might be closing.

Owner Steve Cohen and lead executive David Stearns are already under a microscope, and a Skenes trade would simultaneously relieve that tension and create an entirely new set of expectations.

3. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners’ inclusion might surprise you, but it really shouldn’t. Seattle has a win-now roster and is in the middle of a championship window. Infielder Colt Emerson and left-handed starter Kade Anderson headline the Mariners’ farm system. I’m especially a fan of Emerson, who played most of last season at 19 years old and posted an .842 OPS across three levels, topping out at Triple-A Tacoma.

For his sake, though, Skenes should try to avoid getting on Cal Raleigh’s bad side. The last thing that the Mariners need is another public feud to settle following the handshake snubs involving teammates Randy Arozarena and Josh Naylor during the World Baseball Classic.

2. Boston Red Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

We’ve already seen the Red Sox be aggressive in landing starting pitching the last couple of years, bringing in Garrett Crochet before the 2025 season and adding Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez this past offseason. Could Skenes be next? Boston certainly has the young talent to attempt to sway Pittsburgh.

My question: Is Marcelo Mayer, previously a top-20 prospect, off limits? Mayer hit .228 with a .674 OPS in 136 big-league plate appearances last year, and he doesn’t turn 24 until May. If we’re the Pirates, we’re making it clear that any potential Skenes trade talks must include Mayer, if only because of his high ceiling.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

What a shocker, right? The Dodgers have arguably the sport’s top farm system, and it’s hard to envision them being unwilling to part ways with whoever the Pirates would want in return. We just saw the two-time defending champions go all-out for Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz in free agency, so what would stop them from wanting to land Skenes next?

And, no, Major League Baseball almost certainly would not intervene to prevent the Dodgers from trading for Skenes. The infamous Chris Paul–Lakers trade was vetoed because the NBA temporarily owned the Hornets, and commissioner David Stern had the final call on the trade. Last I checked, Major League Baseball doesn’t own the Pirates, so good luck stopping a possible trade.