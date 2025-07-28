White Sox's Luis Robert asking price should have Mets looking in another direction

The New York Mets could use a center fielder, and none of the options available offer more upside than Chicago White Sox veteran Luis Robert Jr. Given that, it makes sense that the Mets have contacted the rebuilding White Sox regarding a Robert trade. The hold-up, though, could be Chicago's asking price. Based on what USA Today's Bob Nightengale had to say, the asking price is fairly steep.

"The Chicago White Sox want third baseman Mark Vientos from the New York Mets in any deal for Luis Robert Jr., who has a .983 OPS in 11 July games," Nightengale wrote.

On the surface, this makes some sense. Both Robert and Mark Vientos have shown great promise in the past, but have both struggled mightily this season. However, a deeper look would suggest that the ask for Vientos in a Robert trade is too steep of a price for the Mets to pay.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Mets should not trade Mark Vientos for Luis Robert Jr.

Again, on the surface, this makes some sense. Both teams would be selling lower than they'd like on players who have shown great promise, and both players might benefit from a change of scenery. Robert has been on some putrid White Sox teams and might be reinvigorated joining a contender. As for Vientos, he's lost some playing time this season, but would play regularly in Chicago with little to no pressure.

To be fully transparent, this would likely make the Mets a better team in 2025. As mentioned above, Robert has the highest ceiling of all available center fielders. Just two seasons ago, he launched 38 home runs and stole 20 bases. His performance earned him down-ballot MVP votes by season's end. At his best, Robert is worth Vientos and much more.

Unfortunately, Robert's 81 WRC+ since the start of the 2024 campaign is both 19 points below the league average, and is tied for 171st out of 188 position players with at least 650 at-bats in that span. He's a great defender in center field and offers great speed, allowing him to be somewhat serviceable when he isn't hitting, but is he really a player worth trading a player with Vientos' potential?

This season has been a rough one for the Mets' infielder, but just last season, Vientos launched 27 home runs and really excelled in the postseason, giving New York reason to believe he's the third baseman of the future. He hasn't played well this season, but should one off-year give the Mets enough of a reason to sell low on him?

What really seals the deal here is the contract situation both players have. Robert is making $15 million this season and has a pair of $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027. He's technically under control for two and a half seasons, but considering the hitter he's been, what're the odds the Mets will be rushing to pay him $20 million in 2026 with how he's performed at the plate? On the other hand, Vientos has four and a half years of club control, and he'll make the minimum in 2026. The Mets might be trading four and a half years of Vientos, who can break out at any moment, for just a couple months of Robert, who might not turn it around in orange and blue.

If Robert were performing at his MVP-caliber level, the Mets would presumably be thrilled to offer Vientos and much more to get Robert. With Robert struggling, though, it's a tough sell to suggest the Mets should part with their own struggling player who has been better more recently, and is far more controllable.

If this is a sticking point for the White Sox, the Mets ought to look elsewhere, whether that's with a rental like Cedric Mullins, a controllable outfielder like Jarren Duran, or just standing pat at that position.