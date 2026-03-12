Why are there no World Baseball Classic games today? Inside the schedule

After a week of thrilling World Baseball Classic action, baseball fans want more. Unfortunately, they'll have to wait for it. The WBC quarterfinals don't start until Friday, as Korea faces off against the Dominican Republic, and the newly-saved United States plays Canada.

WBC games feature some of the best players in baseball, and thus some of the most electric fan environments. From the semifinals on, all of these games will take place on the same field – LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida – where baseball fans from across the world will descend to (hopefully) watch their team win the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The quarterfinals are split between Miami and Houston.

Why are there no World Baseball Classic games today?

World Baseball Classic teams get a day off for travel.

Quarterfinals will start on Friday, March 13 in Miami and Houston.

The answer to that question is relatively simple. Travel.

Pool play took place all over the world, with games in Tokyo, Puerto Rico and Houston. While MLB players are used to playing the day they travel, for a tournament with as much prestige as the World Baseball Classic, extra time is necessary. With a day (or two) off, the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr. should be well-rested, rather than exhausted from flying across the country (or in some cases continent) early in their respective regular-season schedules.

Because this tournament takes place in March, rather than the middle of the MLB season, most of these players are still readjusting to their lives as a professional baseball player in-season.

When does Team USA play next?

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Team USA vs Canada: 8pm ET on ESPN

Team USA survived pool play by the skin of their teeth. The Americans needed Italy to defeat Mexico to make the quarterfinals, and thankfully the Azzurri came through after beating Team USA on Tuesday. It didn't help that USA manager Mark DeRosa seemingly thought his team had already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals prior to playing Italy. Spoiler alert: they hadn't!

USA will play Canada in Miami on Friday night in a game they should win, though Canada has impressed this WBC despite the void in their lineup created by the absence of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

World Baseball Classic schedule: Road to the final

Round Date Location WBC Quarterfinals March 13+14 Miami, FL and Houston, TX WBC Semifinals March 15+16 Miami, FL WBC Final March 17 Miami, FL

The quarterfinal games are as follows:

Korea vs Dominican Republic: 6:30pm ET on March 13

United States vs Canada: 8pm ET on March 13

Puerto Rico vs Italy: 6:30pm ET on March 14

Japan vs Venezuela: 8pm ET on March 14

The World Baseball Classic resumes in full on Friday, March 13, with two win-or-go-home quarterfinal games. The matchups thereafter will be determined by results.

