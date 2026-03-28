Why Braves fans should trust Walt Weiss already after one game

When the Opening Day lineup for the Atlanta Braves was released on Friday, fans immediately began questioning manager Walt Weiss' decision-making. Weiss is in his first year as the Braves skipper following the retirement of Braves' legend Brian Snitker and wasted no time rolling the dice by hitting Ozzie Albies third in the lineup and dropping power threat Austin Riley down to fifth.

Fans all across social media reacted in protest of Weiss' decision, wondering what on earth he was thinking. Well, it took all of one game (maybe even one inning) for fans to see that they should already trust their new shot-caller.

How Walt Weiss immediately jumpstarted the Braves' season

Walt Weiss is not exactly a stranger to Major League Baseball, or the Braves organization, or even managing responsiblities. Weiss spent three seasons as a player in Atlanta from 1998-2000 and managed the Colorado Rockies from 2013-2016.

Weiss has spent the last several seasons as the bench coach for the Braves and would be the one to take over the lineup card anytime Snitker was ejected. Now that Weiss has full responsibility for structuring the Braves lineup, he is already showing off.

Albies blasting a solo home run in the first inning silenced all of the skeptics rather quickly. The switch-hitting second baseman has always displayed more power from the right side of the plate and placing him third in the lineup proved to be a genius move. When you dig deep, this move proved to be genius in more ways than one.

By moving Austin Riley down to the five spot, the Braves lineup becomes deeper. Having a major power threat like Riley behind all of the superstars Atlanta has at the top of their order gives the opposing pitcher no deep breaths until the bottom third of the lineup. Oh wait, constructing the lineup to have Michael Harris II serve as a second leadoff makes the bottom portion of the Braves offense dangerous as well.

Harris also homered in the season opener and seemed pretty comfortable in that role. The only blemish (if that's what you want to call it) in the Atlanta offense was a major off night from Ronald Acuña Jr. but we all know he will get going at some point and provide major contributions.

Even 6-8 in the order that had low expectations were able compliment the rest of the offense as well by pitching in two hits, including a two-run double by newcomer Mauricio Dubon. Another offseason addition for Atlanta, Jonah Heim walked twice and scored a run, making a difference despite being hitless on the night. There are so many ways one could prove Weiss built this lineup perfectly. Believe it or not, that's not the only thing he managed flawlessly.

Weiss' handling of Atlanta's injury-riddled pitching deserves credit too

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The handling of the pitching staff on Opening Day was equally as impressive for Weiss. He allowed veteran Chris Sale to go a full six innings and 88 pitches. A lot of managers would be extra cautious with a star like Sale this early in the season given his injury history, but if he has proved his health status all spring and has put in the work to be ready, why not ride him some more?

The seventh, eighth and ninth innings were all handled by Dylan Lee, new face Robert Suarez and Tyler Kinley, respectively. These three arms wasted no time, attacked hitters fearlessly, and completed the shutout of the Kansas City Royals.

It is worth noting that with a six run lead, Weiss likely felt no pressure on how to handle the late innings but a lot of times, that is where we see leads slip away and confidence in relievers take a hit. Weiss made sure that was not going to be the case and to keep the foot on the gas.

Weiss has been around this organization for a hot minute and most of the players on his current roster. Friday night showed that everyone wearing a Braves uniform is ready to fight and would run through a brick wall for their manager. Having the level of talent the Braves do, mixed with their historic team culture followed by the wisdom of a skipper like Weiss creates the ultimate recipe for success. Not to overreact, but after one game, Atlanta fans should trust Weiss moving forward, and Braves baseball that we have come to know just might be back.