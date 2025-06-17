Why did Dave Roberts pull Shohei Ohtani so early in his Dodgers pitching debut?

Shohei Ohtani was on the mound for the very first time as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. If you blinked, you may have missed it. Ohtani went just one inning on Monday night against the Padres, giving up one run, two hits and striking out none.

No matter the length, LA fans are giddy to see the full, overwhelming talent of Ohtani in a Dodgers uniform, something they've been waiting for since the team signed Ohtani to a record 10-year, $700 million contract last offseason.

Why did Shohei Ohtani only pitch one inning in his return?

There's no reason for Dodgers fans to fret. Ohtani was always expected to throw just an inning or two tonight as he slowly finds his rhythm again on the bump. Usually, when pitchers return from injuries, they throw a few rehab starts in the minor leagues. Of course, that's not possible for Ohtani, who is the best offensive player on his team, too.

Without any real game action, Ohtani's return to the mound will be an even slower process than those of typical pitchers. Even when guys do get a few rehab starts at Triple-A, they're usually on strict pitch counts in their first starts back. Ohtani didn't get those reps, so it makes sense the team is being overly cautious in ramping him up. There's no reason to risk further injury with the superstar, so Dave Roberts and the front office should (and will) be extra, extra careful with Ohtani's pitch counts for the next few weeks.

Ohtani's return is not just a luxury for a battered Dodgers pitching staff

With 14 pitchers on the IL, the Dodgers activating Ohtani as a pitcher isn't just for fun — they actually need him to be part of the rotation as the pitching staff has been historically decimated so far this season.

It will be hard to stay patient when Ohtani starts throwing 98 consistently again and looks like his old self, but even with LA's gruesome pitching injury luck, Ohtani can't be rushed back. Tonight was the first step in a long process.

When did Shohei Ohtani last pitch in the MLB?

It's been nearly two years since the two-way megatsar took the mound in the MLB. On August 23, 2023, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani threw 1.1 innings and left the game early with soreness in his arm. About 22 months later, he has officially returned to the bump, and the league's most unique player is back at full strength. (He also hit a home run in that game, for the record. Of course he did.)