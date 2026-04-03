Why Konnor Griffin's second Pirates highlight deserves more attention than his first

His ability to turn singles into doubles and apply constant pressure could redefine the Pirates’ offensive strategy this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates called up 19-year-old shortstop Konnor Griffin, MLB's No. 1 prospect, ahead of Friday's home opener against the Orioles. He is the first teenage position player in the Majors since Juan Soto almost a decade ago. It did not take long for Griffin — on the verge of a landmark nine-year, $140 million contract extension — to leave his mark.

The power comes easy. He took a curveball to the outside deep into the left-center gap for a double in his first MLB at-bat.

Konnor Griffin first AB is RBI double pic.twitter.com/YYcmaDhENW — Bobby (@welcomeMLB) April 3, 2026

Perhaps more noteworthy, however, was what happened next. Griffin scored from second on an RBI single from Jared Triolo — a groundball to shallow right field. Not many players are scoring on that play, but Griffin's 70-grade speed is a huge separator. He reached a 29.4 feet per second sprint speed, per MLB Pipeline.

Konnor Griffin with a 29.4 ft/sec sprint speed to score from second on a single for the @Pirates! pic.twitter.com/UlhrBpc25z — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 3, 2026

Konnor Griffin's speed might be his most valuable attribute right now

Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Griffin's bat will play — there's no real doubt there. How quickly and to what extent is yet to be determined. Plenty of rookies come out of the gate hot, only to stall once MLB pitchers adjust. Griffin showcased the sort of easy power he's known for in Pittsburgh's spring training, but he also went 7-for-41 (.171) with 13 strikeouts. To call him a finished product would be disingenous.

What opposing pitchers can't real adjust or game plan around, however, is Griffin's electric speed. The dude is a blur on the base paths, a former wide receiver who looks explosive with his first step. It doesn't take much time for Griffin to reach max velocity.

He's a real candidate to steal 30, 40, hell, even 50 bags as a rookie. Even if he's only a middling hitter — Pittsburgh has him batting seventh right now — Griffin's ability to extend singles into doubles or doubles into triples, plus that ability to turn routine hits into RBIs for his teammates, is going to really move the needle for the Pirates.

He's not the only dangerous runner on this team either. Oneil Cruz is another grade-A speedster. If the Bucs eventually sandwich those two near the top of the order, Pittsburgh's constant speed advantage is going to apply a whole lot of pressure on opposing pitchers (and defenders).

Konnor Griffin's five-tool skill set is what sets him apart

Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Konnor Griffin is literally the total package. Few players arrive in the Majors with such a complete skill set. He will need to prove his hit tool over time — limiting strikeouts and getting on-base consistently is key — but Griffin has every piece of the puzzle at his disposal. That is why he's earning comparisons to Cal Ripken Jr. and the like.

Griffin has 30-plus home run power. He's going to field his position well, unlike Oneil Cruz and other tall, uber-athletic shortstop prospects in recent history (see: Elly De La Cruz). The speed is a true killer. He does the small things, with a red-hot motor and sharp instincts, to really maximize his production.

Here's how MLB Pipeline grades each tool on their 20-80 scale:

Hit Power Run Arm Field Overall 60 65 70 70 60 70

It's way too early for sweeping conclusions, but we can forgive Pirates fans for getting a little carried away with their imagination. Griffin is the sort of franchise-changing position player Pittsburgh has been waiting on for decades.