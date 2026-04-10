Why record MLB salaries won't be enough to hold off a lockout this winter

With stars like Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes awaiting big deals there's no way there going to be willing to bend.

The MLB has set a new record for average player salary at $5.34 million ahead of the 2026 season, yet tensions between the league and players remain high.

Before the 2026 MLB regular season even begun, the league had already made history. The average salary of a professional baseball rose to an all-time high, $5.34 million. Hearing this, one would assume that players would consider themselves fairly compensated and go about their business without complaints. Well, we know what they say about assuming.

With the astronomical amount teams like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have spent in recent years, conversations regarding new salary cap rules across the league have gained traction. The MLB Players Association is fully against adding a salary cap and is standing firm on that belief. It has been rumored that the 2027 season could begin with a lockout and this remains the case, despite players earning more income than ever before.

Why a MLB lockout this winter is likely

Some of the biggest names that play a role in the MLBPA are Marcus Semien, Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal. When you break down each of these indiviudal's situations it makes complete sense as to why this group of players would fight to not have a salary cap in the MLB.

Semien's last contract was for seen years and $175 million. Skubal recently won an arbitration case against the Detroit Tigers and will be earning $32 million in the 2026 season after the Tigers offered him $19 million for the year. Skenes is still on his rookie contract but while his current earnings aren't high, he is most certainly on pace to break the bank in the near future, whether that be via a contract extension with the Pirates or in free agency.

It is safe to say the most well-known names in the MLBPA would carry the most weight in business decisions. With a salary cap, it is almost guaranteed that these players would not be earning close to the amount that they are or about to. If they are living their best life without a salary cap, why would they agree to change anything?

For MLB fans, a salary cap would likely make the game a lot more enjoyable to follow. Smaller market teams would be more on an equal playing field with big spenders like the Mets and Dodgers. However, players will continue to fight to keep the opportunity to earn every dollar they possibly can.

MLB fans should savor every pitch of the 2026 season because the way things are currently trending, it almost feels unlikely that the 2027 season will start on time.